Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Grand Reopening Celebration Aurora, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Main St, Aurora, NC

Due to the pandemic's uncertainty, the Aurora Fossil Museum will not hold our Annual Aurora Fossil Festival. Instead, we will have a scaled-back Grand Reopening Celebration. This event will be...

John Gilbride & Friends Ocracoke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 Irvin Garrish Hwy, Ocracoke, NC

John made the move from Scranton, PA, The Electric City, to the City of Brotherly Love in 2010. After discovering the wealth of music, art and creativity Philadelphia had...

Hero’s Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Hero’s at 1002 US-64, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2613, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Celebration of life Lowland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 5118 Lowland Rd, Lowland, NC

Here is Ross Daryl Surbaugh Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ross Daryl Surbaugh Jr. of Lowland, North Carolina...

Bear Grass Charter Varsity Baseball @ Northside - Pinetown Pinetown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: 7868 Free Union Church Rd, Pinetown, NC

The Northside - Pinetown (Pinetown, NC) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Bear Grass Charter (Williamston, NC) on Friday, May 28 @ 6:30p.