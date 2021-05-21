newsbreak-logo
Fairfield, NC

Fairfield calendar: What's coming up

Fairfield Digest
 1 day ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXzEV_0a7CTm0U00

Grand Reopening Celebration

Aurora, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Main St, Aurora, NC

Due to the pandemic's uncertainty, the Aurora Fossil Museum will not hold our Annual Aurora Fossil Festival. Instead, we will have a scaled-back Grand Reopening Celebration. This event will be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPhRZ_0a7CTm0U00

John Gilbride & Friends

Ocracoke, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 Irvin Garrish Hwy, Ocracoke, NC

John made the move from Scranton, PA, The Electric City, to the City of Brotherly Love in 2010. After discovering the wealth of music, art and creativity Philadelphia had...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLArd_0a7CTm0U00

Hero’s

Plymouth, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Hero’s at 1002 US-64, Fort Smith, AR 72901-2613, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSGDf_0a7CTm0U00

Celebration of life

Lowland, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 5118 Lowland Rd, Lowland, NC

Here is Ross Daryl Surbaugh Jr.’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ross Daryl Surbaugh Jr. of Lowland, North Carolina...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MACob_0a7CTm0U00

Bear Grass Charter Varsity Baseball @ Northside - Pinetown

Pinetown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: 7868 Free Union Church Rd, Pinetown, NC

The Northside - Pinetown (Pinetown, NC) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Bear Grass Charter (Williamston, NC) on Friday, May 28 @ 6:30p.

PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Raleigh, NCNew Haven Register

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Beaufort County, NCWITN

Health-A-Thon happening in Beaufort County Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After spending most of the last year at home, the Beaufort County Healthy Clergy Congregation Community is hoping to get people out and moving. The non-profit organization is hosting the first ever Health-A-Thon on Saturday, May 15. It will be held on Beaufort County Community College’s campus from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fairfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield: 1. Sales Representative - Insurance Sales - No Experience Required; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Pantego); 3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $88,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus; 4. Registered Nurse | RN | CORR (Contract); 5. Electrician / Journeyman Electrician;
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

County evaluates effects of pandemic, looks to future

The Beaufort County Commissioners last week got a glimpse of how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the local economy. As expected, the local economy took some dips as businesses dealt with state-mandated closures, restrictions, sanitation protocols and other outcomes of the pandemic— particularly in the food service and arts and entertainment fields.
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: April 25-May 1, 2021

The following incidents were reported to and investigated by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office during the period of April 25-May 1, 2021. Juvenile problem at 100 block of Peele Lane, Washington, at 12:26 a.m. Burglary at 400 block of Old Bath Highway, Washington, at 2:41 a.m. Fraud at 600 block...
Beaufort County, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Birds are everywhere in Beaufort County

It’s “Peak Week” in eastern North Carolina, just about the time for seeing and hearing the maximum number of spring migrants and breeding-season bird species. Why most seen and heard now? (1) There are many species present or passing through; (2) they are in their breeding plumages and “look like the pictures in the bird book;” and (3) they are actively singing as they get on territory and nest.
Fairfield, NCPosted by
Fairfield Digest

Job alert: These jobs are open in Fairfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly;2. Commercial Electricial Work $18-22/hr;3. Electrician / Journeyman Electrician;4. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | CORR (Contract);5. Farm Class A Or B CDL Drivers for potato harvest;6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Up to $88,000/Year + $7,500 Sign-On Bonus;7. Registered Nurse | RN | CORR (Contract);
Beaufort County, NCWITN

Bridge projects awarded in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Contracts to replace two bridges and improve another in Beaufort County have been awarded by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The bridge on U.S. 264 over Pungo Creek was built in 1925. Construction to replace it can begin in June. While it is being replaced, the section of road will be closed, so traffic will be detoured onto Free Union Church and Jones Bridge roads. It’s expected to be reopened to drivers by April 2022.