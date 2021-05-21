newsbreak-logo
Cooperstown, ND

Live events Cooperstown — what’s coming up

Cooperstown Digest
 1 day ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) Live events are coming to Cooperstown.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cooperstown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOE7g_0a7CTl7l00

5/22/2021 The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show at Naastad Acres - Hatton, ND

Hatton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Thank you, Hatton Area Community Foundation for bringing The Fun Pianos dueling pianos show from @FunPianos to Naastad Acres in Hatton, ND on 5/22/2021 for their Community Event Event. 6:00 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AU3iG_0a7CTl7l00

Tolna Bay Tournament

McVille, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 202 Golf Ave, McVille, ND

4 Person Scramble Friday, July 9th, 2021 Start Time: 10:00am $75 per person Meal Included

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtGID_0a7CTl7l00

Three57 at Ashtabula Crossing

Luverne, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 1748 118th Ave SE, Luverne, ND

Now that we've finally kissed 2020 goodbye, we couldn't wait to announce that we'll be playing the big 4th of July celebration at Ashtabula Crossing! We've had a long time off and are REALLY...

June Tournament - 2 Person Scramble

McVille, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 Golf Ave, McVille, ND

2 Person Scramble Saturday, June 5th, 2021 Start Time: 11:00am $60 per person Includes Dinner & Contests No Pre-registration required. Please contact us in advance for cart rental reservation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZWHd_0a7CTl7l00

Franklin Ellingson Estate Farm Auction

Glenfield, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Preview will be June 10–24 on Monday-Fridays and all items to be removed within two weeks of auction. Loadout after that date, appointment needed with Russ. For information contact Russ...

