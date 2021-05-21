Moapa events coming soon

(MOAPA, NV) Moapa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Moapa:

Al-Anon Support Group Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Al-Anon is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. Al-Anon's purpose is to help families of...

Technical Review Meeting Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Sep 07, 2021 - Mesquite City Hall - Technical Review meetings are held in the training room on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Blood Drive Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 100 W Old Mill Rd, Mesquite, NV

The American Red Cross with the City of Mesquite Department of Athletics and Leisure Services will be hosting a blood drive on Thursday, February 19, 2021 from 9 AM - 2 PM, at the Mesquite...

Yoga with Coach Pegah The Lakes, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV 88901

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Storytime for ages 0-5 years Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a themed story and craft that builds early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 0-5 and their caregivers.Attendance is limited to 20 people.