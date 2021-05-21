Live events on the horizon in Tillar

(TILLAR, AR) Tillar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tillar area:

Explore With Me Gymnastics Class Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:45 AM

Address: 1688 Fairgrounds Rd, Greenville, MS

An open gym style class for children from crawling through age 5. Parent or guardian must attend and participate with their child. Cost is $5 per child, parents are free. (662) 335-7258.

10:30am Service Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Lynn Ln, Lake Village, AR

Join us this morning at LVA Church. Worship begins at 10:30AM followed by a message from our pastor. Invite someone and come on out!

Praise In the 'Sip Greenville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Jonas Q. Radio Show presents Praise In the ‘Sip on October 30th. See and hear Darrel Petties & Take 2, Tim White and Refocused, the Sonz of God, and GHope Choir from Clarksdale, MS. Something...

Lake Village COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Lake Village Pharmacy, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Minority Health Commission and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield are … More hosting this COVID-19 vaccination and wellness clinic...

Musical-Dinner-Show, Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Dermott, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: Wilhelmstraße 13, 71638 Ludwigsburg

Das Phantom der Oper, ABBA und Evita bitten zu Tisch M&M Events – Die Show Profis zu Gast im Ratskeller Ludwigsburg Tauchen Sie ein