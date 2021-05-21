newsbreak-logo
Monterey, VA

Live events Monterey — what’s coming up

Monterey News Watch
Monterey News Watch
 1 day ago

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monterey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1liVKL_0a7CTiTa00

Tillman Road Trash Clean Up Day Part 2

West Augusta, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Fr 95, West Augusta, VA

Meet at the Wild Oak Parking Lot on Forest Road 95 and help us pick up trash along Tillman Road. Bring gloves, long pants, good shoes, and we will supply the trash bags.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Mbsh_0a7CTiTa00

Highland Farmers' Market

Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Highland Center Dr, Monterey, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: The Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1InJgW_0a7CTiTa00

Half Marathon

Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Race info for the 2021 West Virginia Trilogy Half Marathon, with a course map, elevation profile, runner reviews, registration, results and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TgWoa_0a7CTiTa00

Mountain Trekkers - all boys

Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV

This program will introduce our all-female Mountain Trekkers to a combination of backpacking, beginning rock climbing, and caving. The group will start and end in the dorms at the Spruce Knob...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nVsw_0a7CTiTa00

Ride 2 Rescue Spring Ride

Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Bartow Frank Durbin Fire & Rescue will be hosting a ATV, UTV, Jeep Ride. "Ride 2 Rescue" This will be our third year doing this event. Saturday June 5th...

ABOUT

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Monterey News Watch

House hunt Monterey: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Home would make a excellent HUNTING CLUB/CAMP, weekend retreat or year round home with plenty of hunting and fishing. Located in a conservation easement with some marketable timber. Approximately 10 acres of open land and 767 acres wooded on Little Mountain. 60'x36' lodge and 23.6'x36' garage with heat and ac and 2 over sized garage doors 12'x10' and automatic opener. Garage is finished and insulated except floor with 12' high ceiling, counter with cabinets, shelves and sink. Gravel entrance driveway. Must Ford the river but easy to do unless water is up. Utility room with work counter, concrete patio with view of mountains, no maintenance metal home with metal roof. Stone fireplace with gas logs and place to mount TV.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Want a great view of the beautiful Blue Grass Valley? This place has it, one of the best views you'll find in the area.<p><strong>For open house information, contact WILLIAM BRATTON, CLARKSON & WALLACE REAL ESTATE - MONTEREY at 540-468-1500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This 4-5 bedroom house has been used as a bed and breakfast is the past and can serve that purpose again if desired. 2 full baths upstairs, 1 full bath on the ground floor. Electric baseboard heat along with gas logs and a wood stove in the kitchen. Outside of the kitchen and bathrooms there are 7 more rooms to use as you wish. Flowers bloom in the spring and all through the summer in the large yard. Also located in the yard is an outbuilding and small garage. Enjoy a short stroll for mail, groceries, and the community walk is always a popular spot to meet friends and neighbors.<p><strong>For open house information, contact CHARLOTTE STEPHENSON, UNITED COUNTRY SHAMROCK & STEPHENSON at 540-468-3370</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Victorian 4-5 bedroom home can be used as your primary residence or a commercial business (B&B). Renovated in 2006 features red oak tongue and groove & Bass paneling, hardwood floors, ornate stairwell, copper roof, updated plumbing and electrical system. Main level features formal entry foyer, living room with fireplace, bay window, full bath, dining room, eat-in kitchen, enclosed rear porch with full bath. Second level has 4 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Third floor has large room, full bath, closet and turret with 5 windows. Additional structures include office building with full bath, two bay garage, barn with new roof, vegetable cellar and leased mobile home. Includes street parking as well as off street parking and frontage on two streets.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DELENE MORGAN, Key Real Estate at 540-221-2157</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMEF1Z3VzdGElMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtR0FBUlZBLTU5OTM3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Ready for a change? These Monterey jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. OTR CDL-A Company Driver - Min $72k No-Touch Freight Drivers; 2. Job Fair; 3. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 4. GENERAL WAREHOUSE LABORER; 5. Carpenter General & Residential; 6. Chef de Cuisine; 7. Behavioral Health Specialist (Travel Position - No Experience Needed); 8. Insurance Sales Agent - Staunton, VA; 9. OTR CDL-A Company Driver - Min $72k No-Touch Freight Drivers; 10. Merchandiser -Experienced- Immediate Hire- Green Bank, WV Area;
Monterey, VAtherecorderonline.com

Famed military horse retires

“White Eagle,” one of the wheel horses pulling the Kennedy caisson in November 1963, is ridden by R.L. Reynolds down main street of Monterey during the Highland County Fair parade. The horse has been retired on the farm of Glenn Darnell and will be used in helping raise funds for the McDowell Fire Department. (Photo courtesy Staunton News Leader, originally published Sept. 1, 1978)Editor’s note: The following article was gleaned from the Thursday, Aug. 22, 1978 edition of The Recorder. The publi...
Get hired! Job openings in and around Monterey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Carpenter General & Residential; 3. Golf Course Superintendent -Raven Golf Club; 4. OTR CDL-A Company Driver - Min $72k No-Touch Freight Drivers; 5. OTR CDL-A Company Driver - Min $72k No-Touch Freight Drivers;
Monterey, VAtherecorderonline.com

Highland Center opening more for local events

MONTEREY — The Highland Center in Monterey is taking advantage of Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent changes on pandemic restrictions. It will begin scheduling more in-person gatherings and events in the center’s building and on its lawn and pavilion. “The new guidelines will allow us to use the larger spaces in...
Highland County, VAalleghenymountainradio.org

Highland County Board of Supervisors May Meeting – Part 1

At the Highland County Board of Supervisors May meeting, the Board approved the conditional use permit for a campground at History Tellers at 6983 Cowpasture Road North in Headwaters. The Planning Commission had sent the application to the Board with a favorable recommendation with conditions. The Board tabled action on that application March 25. With the approval of the permit Tuesday evening, the conditions included are: primitive camping for registered guests only with no RV’s, camping permitted only from noon Friday to noon on the following Sunday, compliance with COVID guidelines, compliance with health guidelines on the number of people based on septic capacity, the conditional use will not transfer upon sale or gift of the property, a limit of no more than 45 camping sites and no additional signage will be permitted related to the camping.
Monterey, VAtherecorderonline.com

Nonprofit group helps Monterey cover water bills

MONTEREY – Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project Inc., a nonprofit organization, is assisting the town of Monterey by providing a small grant of $1,172 from the agency’s Water Is Life! Fund. In April 2021, SERCAP’s regional department received a request from the town for assistance in relieving some of the...
Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Monterey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly;2. Coca-Cola Sales Merchandiser $16-$35/hr;3. Job Fair;4. Carpenter General & Residential;5. Chef de Cuisine;6. Dedicated Regional Run - CDL A Truck Driver - Home Weekly;7. Truck Driving Jobs - Up To 1300 Weekly;8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Great Home Time and Benefits;9. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver;10. CDL A Truck Driver;
Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Monterey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. Technical Product Owner;2. Class A Driver;3. Executive Director;4. Accounting Coordinator;5. Registered Dietitian;6. Chef de Cuisine;7. Experienced Carpenter / Project Lead;8. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver;9. Truck Driver CDL A - Lease Purchase;10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $75,000/Year - Great Home Time and Benefits;
Job alert: These jobs are open in Monterey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monterey: 1. Class A Driver;2. Merchandiser -Experienced- Immediate Hire- Green Bank, WV Area;3. Golf Course Superintendent - Raven Golf Course, Snowshoe Mountain Resort;4. OTR Flatbed Driver / CDL-A / Avg. $75K Yearly;5. CDL-A Driving Jobs - 1 Yr. EXP Req'd - Avg. Annual Pay $75K;6. Truck Driver CDL A - Lease Purchase;7. Lease Purchase Truck Driver - CDL A;8. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available;9. CDL-A OTR Driver - $5k Sign-On - 1 yr OTR & 6 mo Flatbed EXP Req'd;