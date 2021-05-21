Live events Monterey — what’s coming up

(MONTEREY, VA) Monterey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monterey:

Tillman Road Trash Clean Up Day Part 2 West Augusta, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: Fr 95, West Augusta, VA

Meet at the Wild Oak Parking Lot on Forest Road 95 and help us pick up trash along Tillman Road. Bring gloves, long pants, good shoes, and we will supply the trash bags.

Highland Farmers' Market Monterey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Highland Center Dr, Monterey, VA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3:30PM - 6PM Location: The Highland Center, 61 Highland Center Drive, Monterey, VA

Half Marathon Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Race info for the 2021 West Virginia Trilogy Half Marathon, with a course map, elevation profile, runner reviews, registration, results and more.

Mountain Trekkers - all boys Circleville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 18 Woodlands Way, Circleville, WV

This program will introduce our all-female Mountain Trekkers to a combination of backpacking, beginning rock climbing, and caving. The group will start and end in the dorms at the Spruce Knob...

Ride 2 Rescue Spring Ride Durbin, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Bartow Frank Durbin Fire & Rescue will be hosting a ATV, UTV, Jeep Ride. "Ride 2 Rescue" This will be our third year doing this event. Saturday June 5th...