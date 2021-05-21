Chama events coming soon

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

Pancake breakfast and TR Trail Ribbon Cutting Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Eat some blueberry pancakes and take a guided hike on the trail. Be ready to hit the trail by 9:30. RSVP by May 19th to timberridgeps@gmail.com.



iAM MUSIC Fest - Pagosa Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

iAM MUSIC Fest! is a grassroots music festival showcasing and uniting up and coming independent musicians and artists. Festival with a cause – benefitting iAM MUSIC a 501c3 non-profit for...

19th Hole Concerts Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

The cover charge is a $10 cash donation to support the 6 nonprofits selected by the Community Foundation. The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado facilitates the growth and...

3rd Annual Build Pagosa Charity Auction & Dinner Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 451 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

Get Ready! It’s time for our long awaited 2021 Annual Fundraising Auction. Friday May 21st at the Ross Aragon Community Center. This is one of many events this year to support our students and the...

Pagosa Arts Initiative presents Dreem Machine Pagosa Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:20 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

Pagosa Arts Initiative is celebrating their new mural! And donations go to High school Senior Art Scholarships ? More details TBA...