Chama, NM

Chama events coming soon

Chama Today
 1 day ago

(CHAMA, NM) Live events are coming to Chama.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chama area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNYWs_0a7CThar00

Pancake breakfast and TR Trail Ribbon Cutting

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Eat some blueberry pancakes and take a guided hike on the trail. Be ready to hit the trail by 9:30. RSVP by May 19th to timberridgeps@gmail.com.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ5HF_0a7CThar00

iAM MUSIC Fest - Pagosa

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 323 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

iAM MUSIC Fest! is a grassroots music festival showcasing and uniting up and coming independent musicians and artists. Festival with a cause – benefitting iAM MUSIC a 501c3 non-profit for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNO4e_0a7CThar00

19th Hole Concerts

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

The cover charge is a $10 cash donation to support the 6 nonprofits selected by the Community Foundation. The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado facilitates the growth and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037pdU_0a7CThar00

3rd Annual Build Pagosa Charity Auction & Dinner

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 451 Hot Springs Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO

Get Ready! It’s time for our long awaited 2021 Annual Fundraising Auction. Friday May 21st at the Ross Aragon Community Center. This is one of many events this year to support our students and the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QWJF_0a7CThar00

Pagosa Arts Initiative presents Dreem Machine

Pagosa Springs, CO

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:20 PM

Address: 651 W U.S. HWY 160, Pagosa Springs, CO

Pagosa Arts Initiative is celebrating their new mural! And donations go to High school Senior Art Scholarships ? More details TBA...

Chama, NM
ABOUT

With Chama Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

