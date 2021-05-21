Medway calendar: What's coming up

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medway:

Springfield Fair Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 91 E Park St, Springfield, ME

This event showcases products like agricultural, horticultural, craft, cattle, sheep farm produce, vegetables, flowers, Truck Pulls, arts & crafts, horticultural, mechanical pulling, antique autos...

Graveside service East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: ME-157, East Millinocket, ME

Here is Paul Dicentes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Paul Dicentes of Millinocket, Maine, who passed away on January 16, 2021...

TSP at Baxter State Park 2021 (Virtual) Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Twin Pines Rd, Millinocket, ME

Event Type: Private Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be virtual for Memorial Day Weekend in 2021. By doing this event virtually, we are excited to share that... Continue reading



Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 34 Katahdin St, Patten, ME

To register, click on the Green Register button to the right. Register by Saturday at 11am. To maintain social distancing during Mass, each Mass has a limited number of parishioners who can attend...

Harris Memorial Mile Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021 starting at the Patten Recreation Park. Dustin's Angelversary, is 06 APR 2006 and this year commemorates 15 years...