Medway, ME

Medway calendar: What's coming up

Medway Post
 1 day ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Live events are lining up on the Medway calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Medway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T6BeP_0a7CTgi800

Springfield Fair

Springfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 91 E Park St, Springfield, ME

This event showcases products like agricultural, horticultural, craft, cattle, sheep farm produce, vegetables, flowers, Truck Pulls, arts & crafts, horticultural, mechanical pulling, antique autos...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGIt3_0a7CTgi800

Graveside service

East Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: ME-157, East Millinocket, ME

Here is Paul Dicentes’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Paul Dicentes of Millinocket, Maine, who passed away on January 16, 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36SQ4H_0a7CTgi800

TSP at Baxter State Park 2021 (Virtual)

Millinocket, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 30 Twin Pines Rd, Millinocket, ME

Event Type: Private Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be virtual for Memorial Day Weekend in 2021. By doing this event virtually, we are excited to share that... Continue reading\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39U1cE_0a7CTgi800

4:00pm Saturday Public Mass - St. Paul's Catholic Church - Patten

Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 34 Katahdin St, Patten, ME

To register, click on the Green Register button to the right. Register by Saturday at 11am. To maintain social distancing during Mass, each Mass has a limited number of parishioners who can attend...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iEyDP_0a7CTgi800

Harris Memorial Mile

Patten, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

The Spc. Dustin Harris Memorial Mile will be held on Saturday July 17th, 2021 starting at the Patten Recreation Park. Dustin's Angelversary, is 06 APR 2006 and this year commemorates 15 years...

Medway, ME
ABOUT

With Medway Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
