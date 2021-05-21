San Luis events coming soon
(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 148 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute to qualify for a Colorado Co
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: 19881 6th Street/County Road R, San Luis, CO 81152
Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Open to Colorado residents only. Space is limited. Registration is required.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 100 E Main St, Red River, NM
The annual Art & Wine Festival is presented by the Red River Chamber of Commerce every Father’s Day weekend in Brandenburg Park.
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Address: 400 Pioneer Rd, Red River, NM
Plan now to join us for one of the most spectacular times of the year in Red River. This storied tradition of patriotism has endured in Red River for generations. Make sure you and your family are...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 100 E Main St, Red River, NM
Oktoberfest Beard/Mustache Competition "No shave November" now starts in October! Come show us the hairs on your chin-y chin chin! Prizes for Best Overall Beard and Best Overall Mustache...