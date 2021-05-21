newsbreak-logo
San Luis, CO

San Luis events coming soon

San Luis News Flash
San Luis News Flash
 1 day ago

(SAN LUIS, CO) San Luis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around San Luis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wzZfy_0a7CTfpP00

Colorado Concealed Carry Class Alamosa, CO Big R

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 148 Craft Dr, Alamosa, CO

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute to qualify for a Colorado Co

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbLn0_0a7CTfpP00

Paint Drop-Off Event - Costilla County Shop

San Luis, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 19881 6th Street/County Road R, San Luis, CO 81152

Free Paint Drop-Off Event for Households & Businesses. Open to Colorado residents only. Space is limited. Registration is required.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3256t4_0a7CTfpP00

Art and Wine Festival

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Red River, NM

The annual Art & Wine Festival is presented by the Red River Chamber of Commerce every Father’s Day weekend in Brandenburg Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gk0rq_0a7CTfpP00

Fourth of July Parade and Celebration

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 400 Pioneer Rd, Red River, NM

Plan now to join us for one of the most spectacular times of the year in Red River. This storied tradition of patriotism has endured in Red River for generations. Make sure you and your family are...

Oktoberfest

Red River, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 E Main St, Red River, NM

Oktoberfest Beard/Mustache Competition "No shave November" now starts in October! Come show us the hairs on your chin-y chin chin! Prizes for Best Overall Beard and Best Overall Mustache...

ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Luis News Flash

Job alert: These San Luis jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $60.86/Hour $2191/Weekly; 2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 3. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 4. Journeyman Lineman - Alamosa, CO Job; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. General Labor Production; 7. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,927 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,903 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1783.08 / Week;
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
San Luis News Flash

Check out these homes on the San Luis market now

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Tracy Gosar, Legends Premier Properties, C: 719-850-1815, tracygosar@msn.com, www.legendspremierproperties.com: Good Home on Acreage! This lovely modular is located just minutes from Fort Garland. 3 Bedroom 2 Bath very spacious with open living of kitchen to dining room and living room. Nice large windows to let the light in, and view the beautiful setting this home is located. Good outbuildings, Garage, and insulated, fenced 35 acres, and hemp ready with watering system if a person is looking for hemp growing or any other gardening. Call to preview! This 35 acres parcel has it all! Featuring a 5,000 square ft metal building, half if which is a garage, and half an amazing 3 bed 2 bath home. This home has a nice deck with a retractable awning. In addition to this building, the property also has a wonderful 1 bed 1 bath guest log cabin, a golf course, multiple vehicles, a boat, a tractor, mountain views, wild horses, and more. The property is just outside the town of San Luis and only a couple of miles from the Sanchez Reservoir. Specifically located on the Wild Horse Mesa, where there are plenty of elk! This would be a great year round residence, or the perfect retreat from the noise of the bigger cities. Take a look at this property and see all it has to offer for yourself. Water Rights! THIS PROPERTY IS PERFECT FOR GROWING MANY DIFFERENT CROPS. HEMP IS ALLOWED HERE AS WELL. THERE IS PLENTY OF WATER TO GO AROUND AND ROOM TO BUILD A SECOND HOME AS THE PROPERTY IS COMPRISED OF TWO FARMS. Situated in south-central Colorado, not far from the New Mexico border, you are offered a rare opportunity to own a Heritage Quality one-of-a-kind 128+/- acre Farm/Ranch in the San Luis Valley of Colorado, the world's highest Alpine Valley. This property is well watered, with Colorado's #1 Senior Water Rights off of the San Luis People's Ditch, 97 shares total, and is a gravity-fed irrigation system ("acequias")in one of the oldest communities in Colorado. Serving the village of San Luis de la Culebra before Colorado was a Territory. These water rights are the first and most senior water rights to be given in the entire state of Colorado! Each share is one CFS.....and dated April 10, 1852. The pioneer settlers of Colorado originally dug the Peoples ditch. A lot of Colorado's greatness and beauty was built upon irrigation!
San Luis News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver in West Texas; 2. Talent Acquisition Specialist; 3. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Alamosa); 4. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $1742.47 / Week; 6. Registered Nurse - ER, OB, Med/Surg, Surgery and CCH;
San Luis News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in San Luis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis: 1. Labor & Delivery (L&D) Travel Nurse RN - $56.64/Hour $2039/Weekly; 2. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $46.10/Hour $1844/Weekly; 3. Business Systems Analyst; 4. Stock Clerk- Materials Management; 5. Outpatient Clinician; 6. Maintenance Mechanic; 7. General Labor Production; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2055.24 / Week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,678 per week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $1,618 per week;
COVID-19 Infections Continue to Climb in the San Luis Valley

COVID-19 infections continue to increase in the San Luis Valley and are adding stress to their health care system. There are currently 189 known active cases. New cases are generally younger than earlier in the pandemic, and oftentimes very sick. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also high. Active case counts and other data are being updated weekdays at https://www.slvphp.com/slv-regional-covid-dial.
San Luis Valley Has Highest COVID Positivity Rate in Colorado

The San Luis Valley has the highest positivity rate and one-week case incidence rate in the state right now. There are currently 163 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. This surge in cases has prompted questions by many about quarantine after exposure to the virus. Due...
San Luis Valley’s COVID-19 Cases Have Doubled in the Past Week

Active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley have doubled in the past week, continuing the worrying increase that began in late March. One week ago the count was 71. Currently, there are 155 known active cases of COVID-19 in the San Luis Valley. The positivity rate has also been rising, which suggests that many additional cases are going untested and unreported. County-specific active case numbers are listed below.