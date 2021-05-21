What’s up Easton: Local events calendar

(EASTON, KS) Easton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

The Hobbit - Youth Show Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Youth Show by the River City Community Players. Tickets at the door only.

City of Leavenworth Wollman Aquatic Center Private Party 2021 Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

After-hours private party at Wollman Aquatic Center. Fridays and Saturdays only.

Level 5 Swim Lessons - Summer Sessions Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Address: 1300 Shawnee St., Pool, Leavenworth, KS 66048

American Red Cross Level 5 Swim Lessons - 8 lessons occurring Monday-Thursday for two weeks. Start dates 6/7, 6/21, 7/5, or 7/19.

"To Be at War" a Community Project About Military Life Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS

We are excited to welcome the public art exhibition by Arin Yoon, "To Be At War." The opening day is April 22, 10 am through June 4, 2021. It seeks to bridge the civil-military divide through...

Kick-Off to Summer Hiring Event Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Date: May 21, 2021 Time: 2:00PM to 6:00PM Location: 518 Shawnee St. Leavenworth, Ks (within the Leavenworth/Lansing Chamber of Commerce We're hiring in Leavenworth, Atchison, and Wyandotte County...