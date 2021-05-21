newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

What’s up Easton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 1 day ago

(EASTON, KS) Easton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Easton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DK1Ad_0a7CTewg00

The Hobbit - Youth Show

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 500 Delaware Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Youth Show by the River City Community Players. Tickets at the door only.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Phu33_0a7CTewg00

City of Leavenworth Wollman Aquatic Center Private Party 2021

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1300 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

After-hours private party at Wollman Aquatic Center. Fridays and Saturdays only.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by5yL_0a7CTewg00

Level 5 Swim Lessons - Summer Sessions

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:40 AM

Address: 1300 Shawnee St., Pool, Leavenworth, KS 66048

American Red Cross Level 5 Swim Lessons - 8 lessons occurring Monday-Thursday for two weeks. Start dates 6/7, 6/21, 7/5, or 7/19.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V1m6O_0a7CTewg00

"To Be at War" a Community Project About Military Life

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 2 Cherokee St, Leavenworth, KS

We are excited to welcome the public art exhibition by Arin Yoon, "To Be At War." The opening day is April 22, 10 am through June 4, 2021. It seeks to bridge the civil-military divide through...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKUHL_0a7CTewg00

Kick-Off to Summer Hiring Event

Leavenworth, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Date: May 21, 2021 Time: 2:00PM to 6:00PM Location: 518 Shawnee St. Leavenworth, Ks (within the Leavenworth/Lansing Chamber of Commerce We're hiring in Leavenworth, Atchison, and Wyandotte County...

Learn More
Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
12
Followers
117
Post
535
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Easton, KS
State
Delaware State
City
Atchison, KS
City
Leavenworth, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Public Art#American Red Cross#Community Events#Live Events#Digital Tickets#Wollman Aquatic Center#Cherokee St#In Person Events#Shawnee St#Delaware Street#Shawnee Street#In Person Attendance#Fri#Wyandotte County#Live Content#Monday Thursday#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Start immediately with these jobs in Easton

These companies in Easton are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Experienced SDR w/ Signing Bonus; 2. Executive Sales Representative / Flex program Remote; 3. Talented Sales Rep Needed NOW: $5,000 - $10,000 / month; 4. Licensed Inbound Sales - Work From Home; 5. Insurance Agent - Remote;
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Check out these homes on the Easton market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Sold before Processed. Awesome Stoneybrook II Expanded w/finished lower level on Wooded Cul de Sac homesite. This beauty has it all and then some. Spacious home for any family or lifestyle with plenty of upgrades and goodies to compliment this gorgeous house. Pictures are not those of the actual home but of a similar version of the plan built elsewhere. <p><strong>For open house information, contact John Kroeker, Weichert, Realtors Welch & Com at 913-647-5700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> With a breathtaking view overlooking the Stranger Creek Valley sits a beautiful secluded farm with a lovely, homey 1.5 story 4BR, 3BA home on 65 manicured acres. The farm is set up for cattle with 4 barns, fence line feed bunks, crossed fenced in to several pastures and lots. Beautiful rolling hills dotted with dozens of Walnut trees and 2 ponds. The home features hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, lots of windows , huge master suite, roomy kitchen with double oven, custom cabinets, and a cozy hearth area. The L/room has V ceilings and amazing views. Ponds are stocked with bass and crappie, and home to trophy deer/turkeys. Located 35 minutes from the Legends and Airport, and 50 minutes from downtown KC. A must see to believe, w/nearest home 1 mile away. More acres available. Seller is licensed agent. <p><strong>For open house information, contact David Thiel, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Top homes for sale in Easton

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: With a breathtaking view overlooking the Stranger Creek Valley sits a beautiful secluded farm with a lovely, homey 1.5 story 4BR, 3BA home on 65 manicured acres. The farm is set up for cattle with 4 barns, fence line feed bunks, crossed fenced in to several pastures and lots. Beautiful rolling hills dotted with dozens of Walnut trees and 2 ponds. The home features hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, lots of windows , huge master suite, roomy kitchen with double oven, custom cabinets, and a cozy hearth area. The L/room has V ceilings and amazing views. Ponds are stocked with bass and crappie, and home to trophy deer/turkeys. Located 35 minutes from the Legends and Airport, and 50 minutes from downtown KC. A must see to believe, w/nearest home 1 mile away. More acres available. Seller is licensed agent. <p><strong>For open house information, contact David Thiel, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Sold before Processed. Awesome Stoneybrook II Expanded w/finished lower level on Wooded Cul de Sac homesite. This beauty has it all and then some. Spacious home for any family or lifestyle with plenty of upgrades and goodies to compliment this gorgeous house. Pictures are not those of the actual home but of a similar version of the plan built elsewhere. <p><strong>For open house information, contact John Kroeker, Weichert, Realtors Welch & Com at 913-647-5700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Welcome Home! Modern Farmhouse finishes throughout w/wire deck railing, white cabinetry, black & wood tone accents. Vaulted ceilings, LED lighting, wide hallway & walls of windows make it spacious & bright! Great entertaining space with open kitchen, dining & living space. 3 bedrooms on the main floor incl master suite with a soaker tub, walk in shower & double vanity. All bedrooms are great sizes, with tall ceilings & walk-in closets. Another full bath on this level, near the bedrooms. Large main floor pantry/mud/laundry room . Upstairs you'll find an open loft for addtl living space & a large 4th bedroom w/its own private balcony. On the LL is a family room w/custom wet bar & under-stair play space. Here you'll also find the 5th bedroom, 6th (nonconforming bedroom-no window), full bath & access to the oversized garage with shop & walkout. The house is all electric with on demand water heater & high efficiency furnace. Outside you can wonder the 15+ acres, most of which is treed. The sellers keep the area around the house maintained & a friend hays part of the field to the east. Overlook the neighboring pond or relax on the partially covered wrap around deck. With land & trees surrounding its a private property with the feel of country living, but within a short drive to town & Ft Leavenworth & areas surrounding Kansas City.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Trisha P RE Group, Realty Executives at 913-642-4888</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Work remotely in Easton — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Perfect Sales Job - Remote - Make $1,250+ weekly!;2. Remote Outbound Sales Representative;3. New Flex Opening/Remote Account Manager / Marketing /Sales;4. Contact Center Specialist - Work from Home - Leavenworth, KS;5. Bilingual Sales Representative - Remote;6. Insurance Agent - Remote;