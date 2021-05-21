La Crosse events coming soon

(LA CROSSE, KS) Live events are lining up on the La Crosse calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Crosse:

Avenue of Pinwheels Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: Hays, KS

Center for Life Experience and Healing Hearts Support Group invite you to their annual "Avenue of Pinwheels" special event. For those who have lost a child of any age - come together on May 25 at...

Huge May Comedy Event at The Uptown Fox Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 1202 Main Street, Hays, KS 67601

SATURDAY, May 22, 2021 Doors open at 7:00pm This is an open seating event. One price for every seat. Floor or Auditorium

Max Haverfield & Friends | Sound of Glory - Hays Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 3303 Hall Street, Hays, KS 67601

An Americana Spectacular DINNER SHOW featuring your favorite patriotic classics and songs we all love!

Walk with a Doc Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

-Take steps toward a healthier lifestyle -Learn about important health topics -Have your questions answered by a local Health Care Providers -Meet NEW Friends -Walk at your own pace -Enjoy an...

Downtown Hays Market Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Main St, Hays, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 28 - October 23, 2021Saturday, 7:30 am - 11 amLocation: Downtown Pavilion, Union Pacific Park, 10th and Main Streets