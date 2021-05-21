newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfield, ND

Belfield calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Belfield Post
Belfield Post
 1 day ago

(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Belfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbARM_0a7CTcBE00

Men’s State Rec 4-West

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

USA Softball of North Dakota Sanctioned Tournament. DIVISIONS: Men’s Rec 4 West FEES: $185 REGISTRATION DEADLINE: TBA REGISTRATION DETAILS: TBA Entry Form

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ah6Zq_0a7CTcBE00

Judd Hoos || First On First Dickinson

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Judd Hoos || First On First Dickinson at Dickinson, N. D., United States on Thu Jul 15 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeSoz_0a7CTcBE00

Dakota Jazz at the B2 Lounge!

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2 W Villard St, Dickinson, ND

Dakota Jazz is performing Friday, May 21st at the B2 Lounge (upstairs at the Brickhouse Grille). Starting at 7 PM, no admission but fills up quickly so make sure to get there early. So come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLCo5_0a7CTcBE00

Worship Service/Father's Day — Living Word Fellowship

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND

Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353 path path path path path path Copyright 2020 || Living Word...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNTyM_0a7CTcBE00

Theodore Roosevelt Symposium

Dickinson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 291 Campus Dr, Dickinson, ND

September 23-26, 2021Annual Theodore Roosevelt Symposium in conjunction with Dickinson State University.Medora, NDContact: 701-483-2814 All event details are subject to change. Please reference...

Learn More
Belfield Post

Belfield Post

Belfield, ND
7
Followers
106
Post
452
Views
ABOUT

With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Belfield, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theodore Roosevelt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Softball#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Worship Music#New Music#Men S Rec 4 West#Sun Jun#Nd Dakota Jazz#Nd Church Office Hours#W Villard St#Tba Registration Details#Sundays#Music Clubs#Live Content#Live Talks#Stand Up Comedy#N D#In Person Formats#Brickhouse Grille
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related