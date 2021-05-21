Belfield calendar: Events coming up
(BELFIELD, ND) Live events are coming to Belfield.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Belfield area:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
USA Softball of North Dakota Sanctioned Tournament. DIVISIONS: Men’s Rec 4 West FEES: $185 REGISTRATION DEADLINE: TBA REGISTRATION DETAILS: TBA Entry Form
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM
Judd Hoos || First On First Dickinson at Dickinson, N. D., United States on Thu Jul 15 2021 at 05:00 pm
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 2 W Villard St, Dickinson, ND
Dakota Jazz is performing Friday, May 21st at the B2 Lounge (upstairs at the Brickhouse Grille). Starting at 7 PM, no admission but fills up quickly so make sure to get there early. So come...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 1645 14th St W, Dickinson, ND
Church Office Hours: Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Summer Worship: Sundays at 9:30 a.m. hello@livingwf.org || 701.483.4353
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 291 Campus Dr, Dickinson, ND
September 23-26, 2021Annual Theodore Roosevelt Symposium in conjunction with Dickinson State University.Medora, NDContact: 701-483-2814 All event details are subject to change. Please reference...