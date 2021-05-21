newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peach Springs, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Peach Springs

Posted by 
Peach Springs Today
Peach Springs Today
 1 day ago

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Peach Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Peach Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18BkEj_0a7CTaPm00

Arizona Concealed Carry Permit Course - Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 Gates Avenue, Kingman, AZ 86401

This course will provide you with the required training in order to apply for your Arizona CCW permit from AZ DPS.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2vur_0a7CTaPm00

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

Fly over several scenic sights on your way to the Grand Canyon, where you'll land and have time to explore the canyon floor. On the way back, fly over the Strip.. Choice of 8:00AM, 11:00AM, 2:00PM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PeBcu_0a7CTaPm00

90min Meditation and Yoga Class 5/23

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 915 Airway Avenue, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86409

Join us at That's A Wrap! Spa for a 90min meditation and yoga class. All-Levels!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eozty_0a7CTaPm00

Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure

Kingman, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 915 Airway Avenue, Suite D, Kingman, AZ 86409

Join us for a Mini & Me Yoga Story Adventure!

Learn More
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs Today

Peach Springs, AZ
6
Followers
63
Post
307
Views
ABOUT

With Peach Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingman, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Government
City
Peach Springs, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Grand Canyon#Live Theater#Az Fly#Sun May#Arizona Ccw#Live Content#Live Formats#Az Dps#Standup Comedy#Sat#Remote Versions#All Levels#Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kingman, AZthebee.news

Lake Havasu City

Kingman, Arizona – Diana Caldon, Local wine bar owner of Diana’s Cellar Door, has announced the sale of her popular location on Beale Street in Kingman. “I’ve loved the years of operating this gem, I love all of my regulars and love all the...
Dolan Springs, AZPosted by
Dolan Springs Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Dolan Springs

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Dolan Springs: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,796 per week; 2. Shipping / Receiving - Hiring Immediately; 3. Store Team Member (Graveyard); 4. Class A Truck Driver Home Weekly 1250 to 1650 per wk Driver Unloads Freight; 5. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Bullhead City); 6. CDL-A Regional Driver (Little Debbie) - Average $75,000/Year*; 7. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available; 8. CDL-A Drivers: Independent Contractors and Owner Operators; 9. CDL-A Company Drivers | OTR Open Deck Division | 6 Mos. Exp. | Top Driver Earn $90K+; 10. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Bullhead City);
Peach Springs, AZPosted by
Peach Springs Today

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Peach Springs

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Peach Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Kingman, AZfirefighternation.com

Kingman, AZ Training: Lost, Trapped, or Disoriented

This program details the 10 Standardized Actions for a Lost, Trapped or Disoriented Firefighter. Houston 2007 – Houston Captain Eric Abbt disoriented on the upper floors of a mid-rise. Part I – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpJjl… Part II – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmj4X…. Audio and transcript of Houston Captain Eric Abbt Mayday https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1sKi…. Prince William County...
Kingman, AZthebee.news

Local Wine Bar changes hands and has big plans

Kingman, Arizona – Diana Caldon, Local wine bar owner of Diana’s Cellar Door, has announced the sale of her popular location on Beale Street in Kingman. “I’ve loved the years of operating this gem, I love all of my regulars and love all the people I’ve been fortunate to meet over the years. I’m focusing on my health now and am excited to see the growth that Jeremy will bring to the newly named “Cellar Door.”
Kingman, AZthebee.news

Kingman Young Professionals Connect to Community

Young professionals in Kingman have expressed that they feel disconnected from their community, especially for those who relocated to Kingman during Covid-19. Outside of meeting people through work, connecting to other young professionals in the area has been a challenge. Not being familiar with Kingman, many have yet to discover outdoor hiking and biking trails, local dining favorites, downtown boutiques, or how to get involved in local clubs. This is creating high turn-over rates for many local employers as young professionals are leaving due to the inability to connect with their new community.
Golden Valley, AZfox10phoenix.com

500 homes in Golden Valley without water due to broken well

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - About 500 homes in the unincorporated community of Golden Valley in northwestern Arizona have been without water for days due to a broken well, according to authorities. Mohave County workers began distributing bottled water at locations for residents without water on Tuesday. Mike Garmon, a county...
Peach Springs, AZPosted by
Peach Springs Today

Wednesday sun alert in Peach Springs — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(PEACH SPRINGS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Peach Springs. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!