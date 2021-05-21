newsbreak-logo
Howard, SD

Live events Howard — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Howard Journal
Howard Journal
 1 day ago

(HOWARD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Howard calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Howard area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfRDI_0a7CTZTv00

Career and Technical Education Conference

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 820 Washington Ave N, Madison, SD

Career and Technical Education Conference provides teachers, administrators, and school counselors with opportunities to connect with other educators and to explore best practices that will help...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsVGP_0a7CTZTv00

JL & Valerie Eldridge Retirement Auction

Carthage, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Hunting lodge for 21 years! Jl & Valerie Eldridge retirement auction. JL & Valerie Eldridge Retirem...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0otx_0a7CTZTv00

2021 LAIC Annual Meeting

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 456 SE 12th St, Madison, SD

You're invited to attend the Lake Area Improvement Corporation's Annual Meeting on May 27th at 5:00 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Lakeview Hotel's Event Tent, next to the parking lot of the hotel...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xi4nY_0a7CTZTv00

Memorial Remembrance Program

Madison, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 24311 452nd Ave, Madison, SD

St. Peter will host a Memorial Remembrance Program on Sunday, May 23rd at 2:00 in the sanctuary. Guest speakers include Danny Frisby-Griffin of the Veterans Honor Park, Jim Iverson, Susan Janssen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cdBux_0a7CTZTv00

It's Our Farewell Party!

Canova, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 42744 244th St, Canova, SD

Cheers & Beers to 21 years! Come help Ray & Sandy celebrate an End of an Era ~2000-2021~ with the Coonhunter Inn! Free food starting @ 5pm along with our local talented artist, "Dayna Jones...

