Grand Coulee, WA

What’s up Grand Coulee: Local events calendar

Grand Coulee News Watch
 1 day ago

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Grand Coulee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Coulee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhFOT_0a7CTYbC00

Okanogan Farmers Market

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 999 2nd Ave N, Okanogan, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Located: Legion Park,2nd Avenue North

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9Zc9_0a7CTYbC00

4th of July Festival and Parade — Brewster Washington Chamber of Commerce

Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Sunday July 4, 2021 Entrants will line up in front of the Boys and Girls Club on Cliff at the City Park Parade Line Up: 9:30am | Parade Starts: 10:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPZGp_0a7CTYbC00

CHEFS DINNER (PENNE PASTA WITH VODKA SAUCE) — Lone Point Cellars

Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 6 Lakeview Way, Brewster, WA

Join us Thursday for “Penne Pasta with Vodka Sauce” Chefs Dinner! Full menu will be posted the week of event. By pre-paid reservation only. Call during business hours to reserve your table. (509...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMezi_0a7CTYbC00

Frost 'N Sip 'Gone Camping' Midday Class

Fruitland, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5365 Hwy 25 South, Fruitland, WA 99129

Join the artist from Kayla’s Cookies at the winery where you can learn her techniques, eat from our menu and taste your way thru wine!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fba0z_0a7CTYbC00

NBHA Double Header

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

NBHA Barrel Race Double Header. Entry Form will be available soon. Stay tuned.

Grand Coulee, WA
With Grand Coulee News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Grand Coulee High School Alumni Association to meet

The spring meeting of the Grand Coulee High School Alumni Association will take place at 1:00 P. M., Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Senior Center on Main Street in Grand Coulee. The most important item on the agenda will be the sixth All-Class Reunion to be presented by the Association. The event will take place the second full weekend of August. Plans that include a catered lunch at North Dam Park on Saturday the 14th will be discussed at the meeting. The officers will also be selecting the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards.
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

Valley Life — Lower Valley

Exciting things are happening on the TwispWorks campus. As we all emerge from our winter COVID cocoons to gather in outdoor areas, the Methow Valley Interpretive Center (MVIC) is opening the doors to drop-in visitors for the first time in over a year. During the past year, MVIC upgraded and...
Okanogan, WAWenatchee World

Educational BAND/CHOIR ...

Okanogan School District has an opening for the above position. Posting is open until filled. Music degree and directing experience preferred. Please submit a letter of interest, application, and resume to P.O. Box 592, Okanogan, WA 98840. For more information, call Brandy Wilson at 509-422-3629 or www.oksd.wednet.edu EOE.
Omak Chronicle

BAND/CHOIR DIRECTOR

Okanogan School District has an opening for the above position. Posting is open until filled. Music degree and directing experience preferred. Please submit a letter of interest, application, and resume to P.O. Box 592, Okanogan, WA 98840. For more information, call Brandy Wilson at 509-422-3629 or www.oksd.wednet.edu EOE.