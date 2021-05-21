What’s up Grand Coulee: Local events calendar

(GRAND COULEE, WA) Grand Coulee is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Coulee:

Okanogan Farmers Market Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 999 2nd Ave N, Okanogan, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 8 - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Located: Legion Park,2nd Avenue North

4th of July Festival and Parade — Brewster Washington Chamber of Commerce Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Sunday July 4, 2021 Entrants will line up in front of the Boys and Girls Club on Cliff at the City Park Parade Line Up: 9:30am | Parade Starts: 10:00 am

CHEFS DINNER (PENNE PASTA WITH VODKA SAUCE) — Lone Point Cellars Brewster, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 6 Lakeview Way, Brewster, WA

Join us Thursday for “Penne Pasta with Vodka Sauce” Chefs Dinner! Full menu will be posted the week of event. By pre-paid reservation only. Call during business hours to reserve your table. (509...

Frost 'N Sip 'Gone Camping' Midday Class Fruitland, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5365 Hwy 25 South, Fruitland, WA 99129

Join the artist from Kayla’s Cookies at the winery where you can learn her techniques, eat from our menu and taste your way thru wine!

NBHA Double Header Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

NBHA Barrel Race Double Header. Entry Form will be available soon. Stay tuned.