Live events on the horizon in Maxwell

(MAXWELL, CA) Live events are lining up on the Maxwell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Maxwell area:

Thunderhill - BOTH SKID PADS — DriftSF Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Thunderhill BOTH Skid Pads Registration link coming soon! REGISTRATION BEGINS: 8:30 AM COURSE IS HOT FROM 9:00AM - 5:00PM TONS OF SEAT TIME! We don’t stop for lunch! All cars welcome All...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Williams, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Williams, CA 95987

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

CCFB Local Bounty Lunchbox Colusa, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 520 Market Street, Alleyway, Colusa, CA 95932

Join us for a drive-thru lunch on several dates with pick-up locations throughout Colusa County. All proceeds go to scholarships and Ag Edu.

08/06-07 Thunderhill East - Speed SF Willows, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5250 CA-162, Willows, CA

Speed SF leaders have been hosting High-Performance Driving Events for over a decade all over California. Our staff is friendly and includes experienced track instructors, drivers, and current...

Live Music: Gotcha Covered Colusa, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 3770 CA-45, Colusa, CA

Live Music in the Courtyard This Saturday! Join Gotcha Covered at Colusa Casino Resort on 5/29/21 from 6pm to 9pm in the courtyard outside of Table 45. Kick Back in the beautiful courtyard setting...