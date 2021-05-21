Live events on the horizon in Tower Hill

(TOWER HILL, IL) Tower Hill is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tower Hill:

Ville Market Craft Fair Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

A fun filled shopping day with lots of vendors and food! If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact us through our main Ville Market page. Just copy and paste the link below to get...

Wedding Pana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Wedding at Pana, Illinois, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Miller Lite Presents Silver Lake Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville, IL

Silver Lake live at Willow Ridge Winery for the first time! Show starts at 6:00pm! Can't wait to see you there!

Antics and Notorious PIG BBQ Shelbyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1796 North 1475 East Road, Shelbyville, IL

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 6 PM – 9 PM They are the longest playing classic rock band in Illinois and cover songs from Stevie Ray Vaughan to Theory of a Deadman, and everything in between...

Jane Doe Tower Hill, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 103 Benton St, Tower Hill, IL

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 8 PM – 12 AM You don’t want to miss this band!! Jane Doe returns to Tower Hill for a night of music, drinks, dancing and mayhem! Event by Jimmy D’s Bar & Gaming & Jane Doe