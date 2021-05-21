newsbreak-logo
MUST-SEE VIDEO: Fire damages Carl’s Jr. in El Centro

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
 1 day ago
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Firefighters investigate a fire that broke out at Carl's Jr. in El Centro early Friday morning.

The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) said it received reports of a fire at the restaurant located at 2215 South Fourth Street around 5:13 a.m. Firefighters at the scene said the building had heavy smoke coming out of the kitchen area. Fire crews requested help from other firefighters to quench the flames from the building.

ECFD said units remained on the scene until 10 a.m. to extinguish spot fires in the area. It continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

If you have any information, dial (760) 337-4530.

The post MUST-SEE VIDEO: Fire damages Carl’s Jr. in El Centro appeared first on KYMA .

Calexico, CAPosted by
KYMA News 11

Mobile Homes to be used to house homeless in Calexico

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - On a lonely parking lot off of 1st Street and Heber, 10 mobile homes will not sit there to house some of Calexico's homeless and migrant workers without any shelter. It is a project spearheaded by the City of Calexico's Vice-Mayor Javier Moreno. Jumping various hoops to get it approved by The post Mobile Homes to be used to house homeless in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Trailer Fire

(Fire near Holtville)....Imperial County Fire responded to the fire. It was reported near Holtville by Kamm and Melon Roads. The County requested mutual aid. It was a trailer fire. One fatality was reported. The County Coroner's office says the victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been made available.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

El Centro Building Burns

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a report of smoke seen coming out of the windows of a building Friday morning. The fire in a building in the 300 block of Commercial Street. ECFD requested mutual aid from Imperial County Fire as well as the Cities of Holtville , Calexico and Imperial. Their was no information as to the extent of damage or cause of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour and thirty minutes.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Man Found Dead in Holtville Trailer Fire

HOLTVILLE — A man who witnesses said “was acting erratically throughout the day” in the hours before his eventual death was found burned beyond recognition in a trailer on property behind a home on East Thiesen Road north of Holtville on Friday, May 14. It wasn’t clear whether law enforcement...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Community COVID Memorial Ceremony

COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.
El Centro, CAcalexicochronicle.com

Runners Pass the Baton for Fallen Brethren

IMPERIAL — Ten-person teams from throughout the region made up of police officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, state correctional officers, California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters and more ran through the backroads of Imperial and into the countryside in honor of their fallen brethren. The 12th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement...
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Big Rig Crashes and Burns

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that occurred Wednesday night. According to the El Cajon CHP Office , a big rig was eastbound on Interstate 8 between Sunrise Highway and Buckman Springs Road when it plunged off a bridge and crashed and then burned. The truck driver died in the crash. The flames from the wreckage started a brush fire and totally destroyed the truck. The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about three hours. Causer of the accident is under investigation.
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Community invited to honor Yuma’s fallen officers

The Fraternal Order of Police Yuma Lodge #24 is hosting its 44th annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service honoring those who lost their life while protecting the people of Yuma County. The post Community invited to honor Yuma’s fallen officers appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, CAkyma.com

ECPD: Traffic stop leads to seizure of ‘ghost gun’

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro police arrested an individual with outstanding warrants and another for carrying a gun. The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said officers pulled the vehicle over after swerving in and out of traffic Thursday. While police search both individuals, they found a "ghost gun" hidden in the passenger's waistband. They say the gun was not registered, nor did it have a serial number.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Scanner Scam

A local store reported that a customer went through the self-checkout line and used fake labels. According to the El Centro Police Department , a man checked out at about 11:00 a.m. Sunday using a fake label on his hand to scan items. According to the store , the man paid $1.35 for 2 iRobot vacuums , a 30 inch Smart TV and 2 bouquets of flowers. Total value of the items was $478.00. The store has video surveillance footage of the crook and of his getaway car. The police are continuing to investigate.