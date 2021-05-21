Events on the Springdale calendar

(SPRINGDALE, WA) Springdale is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Springdale:

Season Opener Party! Loon Lake, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 41987 Shore Acres Rd, Loon Lake, WA

Join us for our 3rd Annual Season Opener Party. We'll have live music, giveaways, yard games, free hot dogs and ice cream plus booking specials for the 2021 season!

5 Man Mechanical Woodsball Tournament Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

This will be our first 5 man Mechanical Woodsball tournament. It will be Mechanical guns only, no electronic markers. Mechanical, pump or mag fed guns are acceptable. Motorized hoppers ok to use...

Annual Plant Sale Deer Park, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

We have a number of plants and fun items this year. They include 39 varieties of tomatoes (many heirlooms), 18 varieties of peppers, 6 varieties of squash and cucumbers. We also have Easy Wave and...

Twilight game/Command and Conquer #4 Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 39320 Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

Night game is on Friday. Finalized details to be posted in June or early July. This is our fourth open-style game, and this one has a twilight game right before! All are welcome at this "wear what...

Santa Vs. The Grinch C&C #7 Weather Permitting) Ford, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Address: Spring Creek Rd, Ford, WA

So Dale said "weather permitting". This means if we have two feet of snow, we won't be playing. If we have 23 inches, we will probably be playing. So, unless it snows two feet before this game...