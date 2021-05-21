newsbreak-logo
Rhinelander, WI

Rhinelander events calendar

Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 1 day ago

(RHINELANDER, WI) Live events are lining up on the Rhinelander calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rhinelander area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deOV2_0a7CTSIq00

Northwoods Community Garden Open House

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 5364 College Dr, Rhinelander, WI 54501

The Northwoods Community Garden invites you to celebrate the opening of this beautiful garden!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01p2wT_0a7CTSIq00

Travis Tritt

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 4270 River Rd, Rhinelander, WI

Get Hodag Country Festival: Travis Tritt, Brett Eldredge, Darius Rucker & LoCash - 4 Day Pass Tickets in Rhinelander, WI at Hodag Country Festival on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 3:30 am without hidden...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dhh3U_0a7CTSIq00

The Influence and Friends Live at the Flyin' Finn!

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 3924 WI-47, Rhinelander, WI

Live open jam with 3 of the area's finest musicians and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDyUu_0a7CTSIq00

Arvon At Birchwood Bar & Lodge

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3966 Moen Lake Rd, Rhinelander, WI

Arvon @ Birchwood Bar and Grill in Rhinelander, Sunday, June 27th! We are excited to be at a new venue this summer!! Be there!! ✌

"Hodag Country Festival"

Rhinelander, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 4270 River Rd, Rhinelander, WI

Ashley McBryde at Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander, WI Tickets on Sale NOW

Rhinelander, WI
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhinelander, WIrock947.com

Fourth of July Parade Returns to Rhinelander This year

RHINELANDER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhinelander’s famed 4th of July Parade returns this year. The Rhinelander Chamber has announced this year’s event will be Sunday, July 4th beginning with a kiddie parade at 10 AM, followed by the main event at 11 AM.
Rhinelander, WIscoutingmagazine.org

Cool Camp: Tesomas Scout Camp

For nearly 70 years, Smiley the Tent has cheerily greeted Scouts entering Tesomas Scout Camp. The camp’s logo — a smiley-faced tent — was designed by The Walt Disney Company in 1952, and it’s featured on the sign for the nearly 1,200-acre camp. With about 65 merit badges to choose...
Rhinelander, WIstarjournalnow.com

Ambassador News

The Rhinelander Ambassadors stopped at Habitat for Humanity Northwoods ReStore’s new location at 908 Lincoln Street in Rhinelander. The ReStore sells gently used furniture, appliances, windows, doors and home accessories at prices up to 50-75% off retail. The business supports the mission of building homes for families in need, and do so in Oneida and Vilas counties, usually one per year.
Rhinelander, WIWJFW-TV

Nicolet College outdoor adventure program registration is open

Rhinelander - Nicolet Area Technical College in Rhinelander is beginning its spring and summer "outdoor adventure program" in just a few weeks. This will be the 25th year of the program which features 30 classes, in a wide range of activities including canoeing, kayaking, hunting, fishing, gardening, slack-lining, and more.
Merrill, WImerrillfotonews.com

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier

Marie Ellyn Hamilton Marrier, age 75, of Merrill, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the Aspirus Wausau Hospital, from cardiac issues. Marie was born on October 2, 1945 at Marinette General Hospital in Marinette, WI to Louis Arnold Hamilton and Velma Glen Ellen Rude Hamilton, both originally of Rhinelander, WI. She had one brother, Jack Allan Hamilton, who was 4 years her senior. Marie grew up in the Town of Scott west of Merrill, having moved to this area at age 8 weeks. She attended a one room schoolhouse for her entire 8 grades of elementary school, a fact over which she expressed both pride and lament. Marie was a 1963 graduate of Merrill Senior High School, 1966 graduate of Columbia Hospital School of Nursing, Milwaukee, WI, and of the first Family Nurse Practitioner class at the University of Wisconsin Department of Family Practice Residency in Madison at the St. Mary’s site in 1976. Marie was most proud of being the first certified nurse practitioner in the northern third of Wisconsin, starting in the mid seventies under the tutelage of Michael Mikkelson, M.D. She was an RN for 42 years and an FNP for 34 years, 17 of those at the Family Medical Clinic in Merrill, in a team practice with MK Mikkleson, M.D., 13 years at the Wausau Medical Center Department of Family Practice in Wausau, in team practice with DP North, M.D. and AM Waldman, M.D. The last 3 years of her career were spent practicing at clinics in Wausau, Stevens Point, Medford and Tomahawk for Family Planning Health Services of Wausau, WI. Marie considered these last 3 years as a donation to the reproductive health cause, which she felt strongly about being a “sixties rabble rouser” as she referred to herself. She also liked to say that “one had to be able to afford to work at FPHS!” Marie married the love of her life, Wayne J. Marrier, on June 11, 1966 at Our Savior’s Norwegian Lutheran Church in Merrill, WI, where she had been both baptized and confirmed. She and Wayne were the first couple married at the current Logan Street location of Our Savior’s. Marie was quite proud of that fact, as her parents had been the first couple married in the Trinity Lutheran Church, another Norwegian Lutheran Kirke, in Rhinelander, WI. Marie enjoyed doing extensive genealogy work on both her Norwegian and Swedish heritage. The culmination of her 10-year Rude family history search was a 2-week reunion pilgrimage in 2005 to Hurdal, Norway with ten other American relatives, a trip which Marie personally planned and organized for the group. Along with her sister-in-law, Pamela Kanitz Hamilton, she also did extensive research on her Scottish and English Maine heritage. She had traveled extensively in the U.S., proud of the fact that she had been to all the states except Rhode Island and Alaska. Marie thoroughly enjoyed spending her winter months with Wayne in Orange Beach, Alabama. Marie was the first volunteer Ombudsman at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill, a position she held through the Wisconsin State Department of Aging and AARP. She was also an active member of the Merrill Historical Society, Friends of TB Scott Library, and Christ United Methodist Church, having served on several committees and serving as a Liturgist at services. Marie was a charter member of the Columbia Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association and the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She also was a longtime member of the Wisconsin and American Nurses Association. Marie looked forward to and enjoyed doing a Civil War reenactment of her great grandmother, Mehitable Jane Young Hamilton of Greenville, ME, who had worked in the Civil War hospitals in Washington, DC for four years, and with the Civil War Nursing at the Prairie River Middle School Civil War Days.
Rhinelander, WIWSAW

Rhinelander movie theater to host vaccine clinic and offer free popcorn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 11 at Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander. Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available to any person 18 years and older. The clinic is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rouman Cinema will be providing free popcorn to anyone who gets vaccinated.