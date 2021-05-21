Eatonton events coming soon

(EATONTON, GA) Live events are coming to Eatonton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eatonton:

Jeff Carson Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 305 N Madison Ave, Eatonton, GA

The Plaza will be hosting Jeff Carson on June 4 and 5 live on stage. Jeff will focus on legends of country such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings, and some more...

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Day Ceremony Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 304 W Marion St, Eatonton, GA

Please join us at the Putnam County Veterans Wall of Honor on this Memorial Day to recognize our fallen Heroes. This event will be streamed Facebook live for those that can't make it and would...

things to do in eatonton, ga Eatonton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Eventful provides the most popular Eatonton events, concerts, movies, comedy, nightlife, family events, and more. The top attractions to visit in Eatonton are: Uncle Remus Museum. Things To Do in...

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 350 Rock Eagle Road, Eatonton, GA 31024

Explore the great outdoors this summer with your friends at Rock Eagle 4-H Center!

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1130 Lake Oconee Parkway, Eatonton, GA 31024

Meet your new friends and connect with seasoned locals in a fun, relaxed environment.