Las Vegas, NM

Las Vegas events calendar

Posted by 
Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 1 day ago

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0e2Q_0a7CTQXO00

Veggie Gardening In Our Santa Fe Area

Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 56 Coyote Crossing, Santa Fe, NM 87508

Learn how to be a successful vegetable gardener in Santa Fe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEdOf_0a7CTQXO00

Hermit Peak, 3 day, 2 night Backpack, Memorial Day weekend, Pecos Wilderness, NM

Montezuma, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Montezuma, NM

Please join me on a backpack up to Hermits Peak near Las Vegas, NM. With clear skies we’ll have spectacular views from Hermits Peak, we can enjoy seeing the moon rise and with a cup of coffee in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THzT6_0a7CTQXO00

Student Ministry Summer Camp

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

Every moment spent at summer camp is intentional. Have your current 6th through 11th grader join us to go deeper with God, create lasting memories, make new friends, and have TONS of fun!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hg9Te_0a7CTQXO00

Fridays El Fresco

Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Historic Plaza Park, Plaza Park, Las Vegas, NM 87701, USA FREE MUSIC IN THE PARK Una Mas - From Espanola, Latin Based playing Malo, Santana, Los Lonely Boys

M3 Camp - Glorieta, NM

Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

M3 camp is organized by the Southern Baptists of Texas and they are committed to helping students grow in their relationship with God. This unique camp will provide students with opportunities to...

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas Post

Las Vegas, NM
With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
Santa Fe, NM
Government
#Live Events#New Vegas#Current Events#Free Music#Sun Jun#Coyote Crossing#Usa Free Music#Latin Based#M3#Los Lonely Boys Starts#Una Mas From Espanola#In Person Events#Venues#Plaza Park#In Person Attendance#Entertainers#Spectacular Views#Live Content#Fun#Digital Formats
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NMPosted by
Las Vegas Post

Job alert: These jobs are open in Las Vegas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Las Vegas: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Full time Mobile Veterinarian - up to $150,000 plus a sign on bonus; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,457 per week; 4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 5. Luxury Lingerie Sales Associate; 6. General Laborer; 7. Travel Medical Lab Tech - $1,625 per week; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + Sign-On; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Trails beckon while knee grumbles

I knew it was a good hike when my knee started to hurt. As I marched through a slightly hidden path nestled in the Valles Caldera National Preserve with The New Mexican’s resident Sherpa, Matt Dahlseid, walled in by towering cliff sides and enticed by the slow pitter-patter of a nearby stream, the all too familiar throb began to radiate through my right knee.
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

Santa Fe Indian Market to return in-person – Albuquerque, New Mexico

“Undoubtedly, this was a moving time for our artists,” said Kim Pione, secretary-general of the Southwestern Indian Arts Association. Peone said the market this year will be smaller, ticketed and integrated with the online marketplace. The number of tickets available is still being decided. “Because we’re talking to artists from...
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Santa Fe, NMtheradavist.com

The Santa Fe Rattlers Youth MTB Program Are Meeting at Glorieta Camps This Weekend

Kick-Off your summer riding season with the Santa Fe Rattlers! Explore the trails at Glorieta Camps, meet the coaches and start your mountain biking summer. The Santa Fe Rattlers are Santa Fe’s Junior mountain biking team. We are a part of the New Mexico Interscholastic Cycling League which develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student-athletes in New Mexico.
Las Vegas, NMPosted by
Las Vegas Post

On the hunt for a home in Las Vegas? These houses are on the market

Whether you're looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

Fantastic opportunity on this Stucco 3 bedroom fixer upper on a corner lot in Las Vegas. Additional features include 2 fireplaces, a wood burning stove, hardwood floors and a large yard. Priced to sell quickly !!

An adorable home, renovated by the seller and ready to live in! An additional room on the front added some square footage, and a portal with a concrete slab added some outdoor living space in the front. New flooring, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, new appliances, completely repainted, and seller will replace the existing fence to enclose most of the lot. It also comes with a large wooden storage shed which has electricity. A steal of a deal!

Three separate detached small homes in a charming and convenient neighborhood located in the heart of Las Vegas. Consistent long term tenants currently on month to month leases. Improve rents or live in one and rent the other. Multi-generational living possibilities. Off street parking. Close to shopping, schools and other amenities including a regional hospital.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

State, City Adapt Federal Mask Guidelines

New Mexico health officials on Friday reported 223 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,650. The health department has designated 185,779 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 75 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 36 and Santa Fe County with 17. The...
Las Vegas, NMPosted by
Las Vegas Post

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Las Vegas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Las Vegas: 1. General Laborer; 2. Crew Member; 3. Behavior Technician; 4. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,457 per week; 7. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales eb125; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 9. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits; 10. AUTOMOTIVE DELIVERY DRIVER;
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: Aerial Ignitions Underway On Cuervito Fire

SANTA FE — The Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) in command of the lightning-caused Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has begun aerial ignitions in the fire’s interior. The aerial ignitions are part of a management strategy to reintroduce low to moderate fire intensity into a...
Albuquerque, NMkanw.com

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

Groups call for reintroduction of jaguars in US Southwest. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmental groups and scientists with two universities want U.S. wildlife managers to consider reintroducing jaguars to the American Southwest. In a recently published paper, they say habitat destruction, highways and segments of the U.S.-Mexico border wall mean that natural reestablishment of the large cats in the region would be unlikely over the next century without human intervention. Jaguars are currently found in 19 countries, but they've lost about half of their historic range. Several individual male jaguars have been spotted in Arizona and New Mexico over the last two decades, but there's no evidence of breeding pairs establishing territories beyond northern Mexico.
Las Cruces, NMThrillist

From Las Cruces to Santa Fe, Take This Dreamy New Mexico Road Trip

Kayaking, art museums, and chile peppers. New Mexico, aka the Land of Enchantment, offers its visitors a unique experience that melds nature, art, and Southwest culture for a vibrant and unforgettable trip. The state boasts nationally recognized, immersive art experiences, scenic wonders, and what some call the world’s best chile peppers, so there’s a whole lot to see and do when trekking across the state. To help you make the most of your next road trip, we’ve rounded up the top must-see spots from the Southern city of Las Cruces to the central hotspot of Albuquerque, all the way to the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
Deming, NMnewsnationnow.com

‘Blame China’: New Mexico restaurant posts controversial sign

DEMING, N.M. (NewsNation Now) — A large sign stating “Blame China” posted in front of a New Mexico restaurant is stirring up controversy but the owners say their intention wasn’t racist because it’s a statement targeted at the Chinese government, not people. The owners of Forghedaboudit Southwest Italian have had...
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

New Mexico United wins 3-1 at home in front of excited fans – Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico (KRQE)-New Mexico Golf Legend Notavigay III hosted a local qualifying round for the NB3 Junior National Championship at the Ladella Golf Course on Saturday. “Last year we started the national championship. With over 3,000 participants from 47 states across the country, we wanted to take the next step to the local level. That’s exactly what we do. That’s what it is. ” Begay.
EconomySantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico must take economic development seriously

I’ve often said New Mexico is the hole in the doughnut, with the doughnut being our neighboring states — Texas, Arizona, Colorado and Utah. While those states thrive and prosper, New Mexico remains stagnant. The 2020 census results demonstrate the case in point. It was a wake-up call, and our future could be bleak if we do not act fast. And act now, especially to create jobs that will help our state thrive.
Posted by
Las Vegas Post

Saturday rain in Las Vegas: Ideas to make the most of it

(LAS VEGAS, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Las Vegas Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.