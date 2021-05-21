Las Vegas events calendar

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Las Vegas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Las Vegas area:

Veggie Gardening In Our Santa Fe Area Santa Fe, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 56 Coyote Crossing, Santa Fe, NM 87508

Learn how to be a successful vegetable gardener in Santa Fe

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Montezuma, NM

Please join me on a backpack up to Hermits Peak near Las Vegas, NM. With clear skies we’ll have spectacular views from Hermits Peak, we can enjoy seeing the moon rise and with a cup of coffee in...

Student Ministry Summer Camp Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

Every moment spent at summer camp is intentional. Have your current 6th through 11th grader join us to go deeper with God, create lasting memories, make new friends, and have TONS of fun!



Fridays El Fresco Las Vegas, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Historic Plaza Park, Plaza Park, Las Vegas, NM 87701, USA FREE MUSIC IN THE PARK Una Mas - From Espanola, Latin Based playing Malo, Santana, Los Lonely Boys

M3 Camp - Glorieta, NM Glorieta, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 NM-50, Glorieta, NM

M3 camp is organized by the Southern Baptists of Texas and they are committed to helping students grow in their relationship with God. This unique camp will provide students with opportunities to...