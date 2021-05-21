Geneva events coming soon

(GENEVA, NY) Live events are coming to Geneva.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Geneva:

The Sons of a Beach at Billsboro Winery - by Reservation Only Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 4760 W Lake Rd, Geneva, NY

Music event in Geneva, NY by Ray Fitzgerald and The Sons of a Beach on Thursday, September 2 2021

2021 Smith History Tours Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 82 Seneca St, Geneva, NY

History tours are back! 10am on Thursday\'s, starting May 27th. All interested participants need to register below. About Smith History Tours While the historic Smith Opera House is a venue where...

FLX LINE-X GRAND OPENING CAR SHOW Geneva, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 875 State Route 5 And 20, Geneva, NY 14456

Join us for our Grand Opening Car Show. Prizes for Best in Show, Food Trucks, Music, and Fun!

Bottomless Brewing (Geneva) — Rachel Beverly Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Rachel Beverly is a musician based in Cortland, NY; who brings her own approach to a wide variety of cover songs, as well as, original music. Beverly's pure, yet gutsy, vocals come from a...

Geneva Music Festival Begins June 1 Geneva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 124 N Main St, Geneva, NY

When the Geneva Music Festival (GMF) returns in two weeks, acclaimed artists will present their interpretations of a wide range of musical genres, including chamber, classical, organ masterpieces...