Big Rapids, MI

Big Rapids events coming soon

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 1 day ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Rapids:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKzID_0a7CTN8R00

Mecosta County Free Fair

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 540 West Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Mecosta County Free Fair July 12 - 17, 2021 | The Mecosta County Free Fair Mega Arm Band Pass available for advance purchase at Curries BP, 620 Maple, in Big Rapids. Armbands will be sold until 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GC13N_0a7CTN8R00

TSW at Pocket Park

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

TSW at Pocket Park at Big Rapids, Michigan, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 12:00 pm to 02:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Su23k_0a7CTN8R00

Ferris State Football presents The Michigan College Showcase

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 805 Campus Drive, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Ferris State Football presents the Michigan College Showcase an evaluation camp for student-athletes in the classes of 2022, 2023 & 2024!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUZMo_0a7CTN8R00

Vernon and Edna Olson Estate Auction

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This Auction has several antiques, household , tools , outdoor shop related

Estate of Malcom & Frances Lund

Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Currie Auction is having Estate of Malcom & Frances Lund in Big Rapids MI on May 22, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

