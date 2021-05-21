Big Rapids events coming soon

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Big Rapids has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Rapids:

Mecosta County Free Fair Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 540 West Ave, Big Rapids, MI

Mecosta County Free Fair July 12 - 17, 2021 | The Mecosta County Free Fair Mega Arm Band Pass available for advance purchase at Curries BP, 620 Maple, in Big Rapids. Armbands will be sold until 1

TSW at Pocket Park Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

TSW at Pocket Park at Big Rapids, Michigan, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 12:00 pm to 02:00 pm

Ferris State Football presents The Michigan College Showcase Big Rapids, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 805 Campus Drive, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Ferris State Football presents the Michigan College Showcase an evaluation camp for student-athletes in the classes of 2022, 2023 & 2024!

Vernon and Edna Olson Estate Auction Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

This Auction has several antiques, household , tools , outdoor shop related

Estate of Malcom & Frances Lund Big Rapids, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Currie Auction is having Estate of Malcom & Frances Lund in Big Rapids MI on May 22, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.