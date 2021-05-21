newsbreak-logo
Forrest City, AR

Live events coming up in Forrest City

Posted by 
Forrest City News Alert
 1 day ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forrest City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXCdv_0a7CTMFi00

Buddy Guy And Special Guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Robinsonville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS

Buddy Guy And Special Guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram SAT, Oct 9, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville, Robinsonville, MS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xz8L6_0a7CTMFi00

WHS Class of 2006 Reuion

Wynne, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396

This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Szdoo_0a7CTMFi00

Final Ranch Rodeo

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 222 Co Rd 381, Wynne, AR

Final Ranch Rodeo. $50 per person 4 man team $500 added money Books close at 12:45

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?

Robinsonville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1021 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS

Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? THU, Jul 22, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville, Robinsonville, MS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uf2vW_0a7CTMFi00

June 2021 Farm & Heavy Equipment Auction - Day 2 of 2. Wynne, Arkansas AR

Wynne, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2408 US-64, Wynne, AR

Join us in June for a HUGE two-day Farm, Heavy Equipment, Truck & Trailer auction at our Wynne, AR permanent auction yard! Multiple dealer trade-ins, complete farm dispersals and MUCH more. Due to...

Forrest City, AR
ABOUT

With Forrest City News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

