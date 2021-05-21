Live events coming up in Forrest City
(FORREST CITY, AR) Forrest City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Forrest City:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1021 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS
Buddy Guy And Special Guest Christone "Kingfish" Ingram SAT, Oct 9, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville, Robinsonville, MS
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 800 E Hamliton, Wynne, AR 72396
This event is created as a space for the entire class of 2006 to get together after 15 years. Enjoy fellowship, games, food, and each other.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM
Address: 222 Co Rd 381, Wynne, AR
Final Ranch Rodeo. $50 per person 4 man team $500 added money Books close at 12:45
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1021 Casino Center Dr, Tunica Resorts, MS
Jeff Dunham: Seriously!? THU, Jul 22, 2021 @ 8:00 PM Horseshoe Casino's Bluesville, Robinsonville, MS
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 2408 US-64, Wynne, AR
Join us in June for a HUGE two-day Farm, Heavy Equipment, Truck & Trailer auction at our Wynne, AR permanent auction yard! Multiple dealer trade-ins, complete farm dispersals and MUCH more. Due to...