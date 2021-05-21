Live events coming up in Ionia

newsbreak-logo
Ionia, MI

Ionia News Beat
 1 day ago

(IONIA, MI) Live events are coming to Ionia.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ionia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7eZr_0a7CTLMz00

Saranac JV Softball @ Ionia

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:45 PM

Address: 250 E Tuttle Rd, Ionia, MI

The Ionia (MI) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Saranac (MI) on Friday, May 21 @ 4p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPGmo_0a7CTLMz00

Monster Truck Throwdown

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 317 S Dexter St, Ionia, MI

Buy 2021 Monster Truck Throwdown tickets to see the biggest truck compete live and in-person on Sat, Jul 17, 2021 7:00 pm at Ionia Fair in Ionia, MI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1Hp3_0a7CTLMz00

Primary Blood Drive Chairperson

Ionia, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 4970 Potters Rd, Ionia, MI

We are having a Blood Drive Downstairs in Fellowship Hall Click on the below link to schedule a time! https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137601 If you are having...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J88x_0a7CTLMz00

Growth Track

Ionia, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 430 West Main Street, Ionia, MI 48846

If you’re new to Restore or consider it your home church and want to get more involved, then this class is the next step for you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dP6Q6_0a7CTLMz00

Stormy the Magician

Saranac, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 61 North Bridge St, Saranac, MI

Come and watch Stormy the Magician create an amazing show by weaving tales... and maybe some tails, laughter, and tricks into a magical event for all ages! This performance will take place...

ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

