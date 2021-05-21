newsbreak-logo
Public Health

China steps on the gas to vaccinate 1 billion people before the end of the year

Cover picture for the articleA small outbreak of covid in two provinces, with a few dozen local infections, has been the last straw, after weeks of an intense campaign of ads, discount coupons and candies or even gift eggs. China has finally tightened the accelerator on its covid vaccination program. This week it has administered fifteen million daily doses – more in two days than the 24 million people in Spain with one dose – and it is on track to more than meet its goal of inoculating 40% of its population by the end of June, of 1,412 million people and a billion before the end of the year.

