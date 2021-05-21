Coming soon: Camden events

newsbreak-logo
(CAMDEN, AR) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaYQh_0a7CTIio00

Glow Throw at The Kilt

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:55 PM

Address: 2006 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

A night of fun! Bike night, Brody McKinney playing Live, Black light Glow Throw at regular throwing rates, Live Remote with KIX 103, and so much more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zzpD_0a7CTIio00

Memorial service

Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1275 Maul Rd NW, Camden, AR

Find the obituary of Belvia Ann Buckley Nicks (1959 - 2021) from Camden, AR. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHmjb_0a7CTIio00

“Paint your Pet Portrait” Corks and Canvas with Michaela Wise

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Workshop Full • Have you ever wanted to paint your pet? Create your critter? Portray your pooch? Color your cat? Now you can with this month’s Corks and Canvas class at South Arkansas Arts Center...

Art Meets Science

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Young scientists can explore the ways that art and science intersect in a hands-on environment. Campers will grow crystals, mine fossils, and design and launch their own rockets. Teacher - Mike Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DukHD_0a7CTIio00

El Dorado's Best Summer Camp

El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1409 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Great News for kids and parents! SUMMER CAMP in El Dorado is going to be here soon! Get ready for an incredible deal! If you want the best summer camp for your awesome child, you can save your...

ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

El Dorado, ARnwaonline.com

$1M pledged for UAMS campus in El Dorado

The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation have pledged $1 million over three years to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to support the creation of a new regional campus that was announced in 2019 and is expected to open in El Dorado in January. The...
El Dorado, ARmagnoliareporter.com

El Dorado arts center sets summer camp schedule

The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado plans to provide a full summer schedule of arts-focused day camps. This summer's camp schedule has been expanded to include 9 full weeks of programming, with a new camp offering each week. From art, theatre, dance and science, to rock & roll, there's something exciting all summer long.
Camden, AR
Camden Daily

Top homes for sale in Camden

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: SOLD AS IS WHERE IS NO DISCLOSURES NEEDS LOTS OF WORK<p><strong>For open house information, contact Steve Jordan, Jordan Real Estate at 501-609-6695</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great Neighborhood. This 3br 2ba house has new roof in October 2020. Is waiting on You. Great Home for first time buyers or down sizing. Call or Text Faith 870-818-7621 for Your Appt.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg0NjI2JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Give me a call (Todd Whatley 870-314-9219) for a showing of this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath all brick home located on the outskirts of Camden Arkansas. The lawn is very large with plenty of room to roam. Located very close to the local schools and local shopping. Home just had some upgrades. New doors and new yard grading done to divert water away from home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact None, SPLAT LLC at 870-314-9219</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRmFubmllJTIwTWFlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUZBTk5JRU1BRS1EMTkwMURIJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Large open living room with bar into kitchen and area for table. There is also a bonus room that could be a den or office with a half wall that is open to the living room. Three good sized bedrooms with nice closets and a laundry room.<br/>The front and back both have covered porches and there is a room off the kitchen that would be perfect for wintering plants or turning into a sun room. There are two large storage buildings with 3 bays each and a detached 2 car carport all on a large lot. <br/>Perfect for first time homebuyers because it's CHEAPER THAN RENT!<br/>Call Faith at 870-818-7621 for your appointment today!<br/><br/>Home is being sold AS IS - WHERE IS!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwZXpNTFMlMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRVpNTFMtUjg4MzQ5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
El Dorado, ARmagnoliareporter.com

SouthArk names Phi Theta Kappa inductees

More than 20 South Arkansas Community College students were inducted recently into Phi Theta Kappa, the honor society for two-year college students. Induction into the Alpha Gamma Iota Chapter requires at least a 3.5 cumulative grade-point average, and recommendation by a member of the faculty, staff, or administration. Those students...
El Dorado, ARArkansas Business

Murphy Family Gives $1M for UAMS Regional Campus in El Dorado

The Murphy Family Foundation and the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation have pledged $1 million over three years to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to support creation of a new regional campus in El Dorado. The campus would be a joint effort by UAMS and the Medical Center of...