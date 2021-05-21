Coming soon: Camden events

(CAMDEN, AR) Camden has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Camden:

Glow Throw at The Kilt El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:55 PM

Address: 2006 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

A night of fun! Bike night, Brody McKinney playing Live, Black light Glow Throw at regular throwing rates, Live Remote with KIX 103, and so much more!

Memorial service Camden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 1275 Maul Rd NW, Camden, AR

Find the obituary of Belvia Ann Buckley Nicks (1959 - 2021) from Camden, AR. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

“Paint your Pet Portrait” Corks and Canvas with Michaela Wise El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Workshop Full • Have you ever wanted to paint your pet? Create your critter? Portray your pooch? Color your cat? Now you can with this month’s Corks and Canvas class at South Arkansas Arts Center...

Art Meets Science El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 110 E 5th St, El Dorado, AR

Young scientists can explore the ways that art and science intersect in a hands-on environment. Campers will grow crystals, mine fossils, and design and launch their own rockets. Teacher - Mike Means

El Dorado's Best Summer Camp El Dorado, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1409 N West Ave, El Dorado, AR

Great News for kids and parents! SUMMER CAMP in El Dorado is going to be here soon! Get ready for an incredible deal! If you want the best summer camp for your awesome child, you can save your...