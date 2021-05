For a few months now, EA has been building up to the launch of what they call a “dodgebrawl” game called Knockout City. They have had a few betas and trials, and now it seems they are ready for something substantially bigger before the official launch. What is being described as a “block party” is a 10-day free trial for anyone and everyone. Regardless of platform, fans will be able to join in on the festivities, kind of like a digital Frosh Week, minus the drinking.