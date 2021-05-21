Clarksdale calendar: Events coming up

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Clarksdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksdale:

Fabulous First Thursday Lunch Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 718 Perry St, Helena, AR

Enjoy dinning in one of the most elegant homes in the Arkansas Delta!

Clarksdale CC Diamond Jim 2 man Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Clarksdale CC is hosting a 2 man scramble May 29-30! The Diamond Jim Classic will consist of 72 teams with dinner and lunch each night! The tournament will feature a Calcutta on Saturday night...

SES Awards Program Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 150 Florence Ave, Clarksdale, MS

We are proud of our SES students with all of their achievements.

"King Biscuit Blues Festival" Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 Phillips St, Helena, AR

There will be 5 stages with International talent. The music will be Blues, Roots, Gospel and Children's.

American Blonde Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

American Blonde at Ground Zero Blues Club, 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:00 pm