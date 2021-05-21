newsbreak-logo
Clarksdale, MS

Clarksdale calendar: Events coming up

Clarksdale News Flash
 1 day ago

(CLARKSDALE, MS) Live events are coming to Clarksdale.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0486tl_0a7CTGxM00

Fabulous First Thursday Lunch

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: 718 Perry St, Helena, AR

Enjoy dinning in one of the most elegant homes in the Arkansas Delta!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyWLW_0a7CTGxM00

Clarksdale CC Diamond Jim 2 man

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Clarksdale CC is hosting a 2 man scramble May 29-30! The Diamond Jim Classic will consist of 72 teams with dinner and lunch each night! The tournament will feature a Calcutta on Saturday night...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLczf_0a7CTGxM00

SES Awards Program

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 150 Florence Ave, Clarksdale, MS

We are proud of our SES students with all of their achievements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rax9z_0a7CTGxM00

"King Biscuit Blues Festival"

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 319 Phillips St, Helena, AR

There will be 5 stages with International talent. The music will be Blues, Roots, Gospel and Children's.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3H3I_0a7CTGxM00

American Blonde

Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, MS

American Blonde at Ground Zero Blues Club, 387 Delta Ave, Clarksdale, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 08:00 pm

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale News Flash

Clarksdale, MS
