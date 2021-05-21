newsbreak-logo
The prefixes of these phone numbers will make the call much more expensive

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, messages have been imposed over phone calls, however, many people continue to use them continuously more as an option to carry out arrangements that as a form of communication. When you make a phone call, do you look at the number you are dialing? I mean, do...

pledgetimes.com
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Recycle Your Phone, Sure, But Maybe Not Your Number

Many online services allow users to reset their passwords by clicking a link sent via SMS, and this unfortunately widespread practice has turned mobile phone numbers into de facto identity documents. Which means losing control over one thanks to a divorce, job termination or financial crisis can be devastating. Even...
Fraud Crimeskentlive.news

New bogus Royal Mail text message being sent out by fraudsters

Phishing fraudsters have started sending out a new wave of bogus Royal Mail text messages. Previously, people have been warned to watch out for texts message in which criminals posing as the Royal Mail claimed a parcel is awaiting delivery but a “settlement” must first be paid. Now we've been...
Fraud CrimesKAAL-TV

PEC warns customers of a text message scam

(ABC 6 News) - The People's Energy Cooperative (PEC) issued an alert for its customers saying that a member was the target of a text scam on Thursday. The text message stated, “Your electric bill overpayment of $134.50 is still available until 8 p.m. Use online form to claim.” This included a link for the member to click on and came from a phone number with a ‘757’ area code.
Public HealthPosted by
Alexandria, Virginia

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; 2021 Child Tax Credit Maximum Increased by American Rescue Plan

City of Alexandria Provides COVID-19 Updates; 2021 Child Tax Credit Maximum Increased by American Rescue Plan. Help end the pandemic by wearing a mask over both your nose and mouth, washing your hands frequently, and getting vaccinated. Approximately 1 in 20 Alexandrians who have tested positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization, so without these critical steps, additional lives may be at risk.
InternetGhacks Technology News

Here is what is going to happen if you don't accept WhatsApp's new Privacy Policy

WhatsApp owner Facebook is pushing privacy policy acceptance prompts in WhatsApp currently to users of the messaging application that have not accepted the new policy yet. WhatsApp extended the deadline for the acceptance of the new terms and privacy policy after the story went viral in the media. Facebook published FAQs in an attempt to convince users to accept the new terms and privacy policy of the service.
Technology12newsnow.com

Here's how to stop robocalls from flooding your phone

ATLANTA — If you own a cell phone, it's likely you get spam calls regularly. And a lot of the time, it's that robotic voice none of us wants to hear when we pick up the phone. Americans got 58.5 billion robocalls in 2019 – the most in history -...
LotteryJournal-News

Health department warns of scams ahead of Vax-a-Million drawings

Ohioans entering the Vax-a-Million drawings should be on the alert for scammers and never provide their Social Security number and other personal information to unknown sources, the Ohio Department of Health warned. There are only two ways to enter for a chance to win a $1 million or a full...
Fraud Crimeskentlive.news

If these numbers appear on your phone, don't pick up

Fraudsters have not been slowed down by the Covid pandemic. Parcel scams, messages from your 'bank', dodgy emails, weird texts - criminals have used all manner of tactics in an effort to get to your hard-earned cash, reports the Liverpool Echo. Here are some of the common scams you should...
Internettechacrobat.com

WhatsApp won’t remove your account but it will be severely restricted if you denied to sign Facebook data sharing policy

Facebook owned messaging app, WhatsApp has changed its decision to remove the accounts of customers that decline to authorize its brand-new personal privacy policy. However, those who are obstinate that they will not share their information with Facebook will certainly be bombarded with recalls and eventually restricted their accounts. WhatsApp...
Health ServicesPosted by
HowStuffWorks

Why Was 911 Chosen as the Emergency Phone Number?

Paramedics using stethoscope on patient in ambulance Zero Creatives/Cultura/Getty Images. Prior to 1968, there was no standard emergency number. People called the numbers of the nearest police station or fire department when they had an emergency. As far back as 1957, the National Association of Fire Chiefs recommended the use of a single number for reporting fires.
Fraud Crimesmustang1071.com

ALERT: Government Grant Scams

The Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana has another scam that has appeared in this area involving government grants. Keep in mind, if someone tries to offer you free money or if you see an ad for free money, it is usually a trick. According to the BBB, victims were offered...
Public SafetyWJCL

ASK ASA: How phone providers plan to stop spoofed calls

Con artists can easily change their phone numbers, so it looks like the calls come from legitimate sources — a bank, tax collector, or even the police. It's a clever ploy. The scammer may even invite you to put the call on hold while you google the number to win your trust. Once you confirm the number belongs to the source they claimed, they are one step closer to your wallet.
Economync.gov

Marine Fisheries corrects Manteo Office phone number in license renewal packets

License renewal packets mailed to fishermen last month contained a typographical error in the telephone number for the Manteo Office of the Division of Marine Fisheries. The correct number for the Manteo Office is 252-473-1233. The division is asking fishermen to complete and return applications to renew commercial and for-hire...
Internetwindowsreport.com

Google Chrome makes online user tracking much more difficult

Eager to help those in need, Teodor writes articles daily on subjects regarding Windows, Xbox, and all things tech-related. When not working, you may usually find him either at the gym or taking a... Read more. Online privacy is something that continues to draw attention making it an important factor...
Mental HealthJanesville Gazette

Your Views: States must prepare for suicide prevention phone number change

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. By urging my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention, mental health and crisis care, I am hoping to influence collective change to support #MentalHealth4All. Right now, individuals in crisis are able to call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The line provides...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mid-Valley Scam Alert: Don't give out financial info over phone

Members of Oregon State Credit Union may have noticed an alarming email come into their inboxes in the past week. It’s a warning about a scam phone call that has affected some members of the locally operated credit union. In it, someone posing as an employee of the credit union...
EconomyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

It’s Official: A Lot of Things Got Much More Expensive in April

If it felt like your money was disappearing way too fast last month, this might help explain why. The U.S. Labor Department released its latest Consumer Price Index on Wednesday and it shows that a lot of things got much more expensive in April. The monthly index tracks what people are paying for all kinds of essential goods and services—and, according to The Wall Street Journal, it jumped an overall 4.2 percent in April compared to a year earlier—the highest year-on-year increase since the summer of 2008. The most dramatic price increase came from sales of used vehicles, which spiked 10 percent in price last month partly due to a global chip shortage that has crippled the production speed of new cars. But the food index rose by 0.4 percent, and prices for things like housing, recreation, and household furnishings also made up part of the overall jump.