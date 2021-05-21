newsbreak-logo
Newberry, SC

Newberry events calendar

Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 1 day ago

(NEWBERRY, SC) Newberry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Newberry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ilzco_0a7CTDJB00

Daddy’s Cookout @ Enoree River Winery

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 1650 Dusty Rd, Newberry, SC

Daddy\'s Cookout is a family business. We started in October of 2019. Our prayer and dream is to create family memories, and eventually be able to support our family doing the things we enjoy!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28iyh5_0a7CTDJB00

Lincoln Trio

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

The Chicago based, Grammy®-nominated Classical trio, Lincoln Trio returns to Newberry. Described by “The Strad” as “sensational” and “bewitching” and as “models of vibrancy and control” by...

Peabo Bryson

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

Peabo Bryson, the legendary “Voice of Love,” two-time Grammy® winner, and South Carolina native, returns to Newberry. Bryson’s classic R&B sound will take you back in time to simpler days. You...

Mutts Gone Nutts

Newberry, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1201 McKibben St, Newberry, SC

The fan-favorite comedy and dog acrobatics show Mutts Gone Nuts comes to the Newberry Opera House. Watch these talented Mutts show off their skills in all sorts of acrobatics and tricks. “The...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dMxei_0a7CTDJB00

Murph Challenge

Newberry, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 1223 Victory Street, Newberry, SC 29108

Come join us Memorial Day May 31st from 8am to 1pm for our FREE annual Murph Challenge.

Newberry, SC
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

