De Soto events coming soon

(DE SOTO, MO) Live events are lining up on the De Soto calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the De Soto area:

CPR May 22nd Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 120 5th St, Hillsboro, MO

Hillsboro Fire will be hosting CPR and First Aid classes at Station 1. This class will start at 9:00 AM. The class is certified through the American Safety and Health Institute (ASHI). It will be...

Eric Prewitt Duo at Wild Sun Winery and Brewery Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 4830 Pioneer Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Come on out to the best winery/brewery in the St. Louis area! Beautiful 10 acres, excellent food, award-winning wines, and delicious craft beers. See you then!

Kids to Parks Weekend De Soto, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 13041 MO-104, De Soto, MO

Kids to Parks Weekend at Washington State Park, 13041 State Hwy. 104, DeSoto, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 03:00 pm to Sun May 30 2021 at 06:00 pm

2nd Annual De Soto Goes Pink Trivia Night De Soto, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 12237 Peter Moore Lane, De Soto, MO 63020

De Soto Goes Pink Annual Trivia Night to benefit those fighting the fight against Cancer. It helps with everyday expenses

PDA: Public Display of Affection Hillsboro, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 3660 Linhorst Rd, Hillsboro, MO

Join PDA for their return to Villa Antonio Winery for Father's Day! 1-4pm