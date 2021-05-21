What’s up Perry: Local events calendar

(PERRY, FL) Live events are lining up on the Perry calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Perry:

Prince and Princess Weekend Madison, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1051 SW Old St Augustine Rd, Madison, FL

Hear Yee! Hear Yee! Calling all royals, you are cordially invited to our Royal Pajama Party on Saturday Evening… Don’t have a crown? That’s ok you can make your own during arts & crafts time. Day...

Misa 8am 23 de mayo Madison, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 899 Avenida del Charro, Ciudad Juárez, CHH 32340

Eucaristía el día 23 de mayo a las 8am. Templo de la Parroquia La Sagrada Familia.

Artful Antics 4-H Summer Day Camp (June 7-10) Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 900 Johnson Stripling Road, Perry, FL 32347

This fun camp explores colors and design, as well as learning basic drawing, painting, and pottery skills.

Chamber Texas Hold 'Em Poker Tournament Fundraiser Perry, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 305 Puckett Road, Perry, FL 32348

How would you like to win a two night stay in Biloxi while playing cards and helping a good cause? Then join us for our Poker Tournament!

Pastors Kenneth & Carmen Dennis' Pastoral Anniversary Perry, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1005 S Schwartz St, Perry, FL

GUEST CHURCHES: THURSDAY, MT. OLIVE CHURCH, REV. GEORGE WILLIAMS, FRIDAY. NEW MT. ZION CHURCH, REV. IZELL MONTGOMERY,