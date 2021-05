The Carpinteria Warriors visited the Santa Paula Cardinals in the season finale between the two and the Warriors ran away with a 14-4 win. The Warriors scored one point in the first inning only to see the lead evaporate immediately as the Cards tallied four points. Senior right hander Issac Castillo and the Warrior defense settled in and blanked the potent Santa Paula offense the rest of the way. The Warriors closed the gap when they scored two points in the fourth inning and then took the lead for good when they scored four more points in the sixth. The route was on in the seventh as Carpinteria batted around and tallied seven more runs in the final frame.