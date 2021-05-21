newsbreak-logo
Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Mt Sterling Times
Mt Sterling Times
 1 day ago

(MT STERLING, KY) Live events are coming to Mt Sterling.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mt Sterling:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRLYm_0a7CT8yn00

Bon Jovi - Mount Sterling, KY

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:15 PM

Address: 4078 Maysville Rd, Mt Sterling, KY

Get your Bon Jovi - Mount Sterling, KY Tickets at Judy Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9wiK_0a7CT8yn00

Music in the Round: Sam Gleaves with Larah Helayne

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E Main St, Mt Sterling, KY

Music in the round is a musical celebration of heritage, culture, and tradition. We are limited to 30 in person tickets, but will also have an online viewing ticket available. Look for Music in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nx4Qf_0a7CT8yn00

OA Summer Induction

Jeffersonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

If you were elected to become a member of the OA, here is your opportunity to complete your induction and become a member. If you’re already an Arrowman, Kawida Lodge invites you to attend any...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOgn4_0a7CT8yn00

Jeffersonville Tick Town Car,Truck & Motorcycle Show

Jeffersonville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 225 KY-213, Jeffersonville, KY

KentuckyCruises.com exists to provide a free and easy to use advertising platform for Car Shows, Cruises and Swap Meets in the state of Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPhRq_0a7CT8yn00

2nd Acorns 2-Man Championship

Mt Sterling, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

2nd Acorns 2-Man Championship is on Facebook. To connect with 2nd Acorns 2-Man Championship, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Mt Sterling Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

