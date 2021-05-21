newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Coming soon: Altus events

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 1 day ago

(ALTUS, OK) Altus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AbL8y_0a7CT76400

Leadership: Overcoming Obstacles (U-Night)

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 West Tamarack Road, Altus, OK 73521

U-Nights are a chance for all of Altus to come together and focus on health and wellness! This time the focus is on overcoming obstacles.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WteeG_0a7CT76400

Early Man, PG

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rI7sL_0a7CT76400

Big Daddy Weave

Altus, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Big Daddy Weave at Hoyt Shadid Park - City Government, Altus, OK 73521, Altus, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 02:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RymVz_0a7CT76400

2021 Paint Palooza

Altus, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 North Main Street, Altus, OK 73521

Spend the day with us giving your furniture a face-lift ! One-on-one instruction, custom paint package, catered lunch, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeDg2_0a7CT76400

Ragin' CON-Tagion

Lone Wolf, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14683 Oklahoma 44A, Lone Wolf, OK 73655

A comic-con styled event with vendors, artists, collectors, and cosplayers!

Learn More
Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
37
Followers
98
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Altus, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Lone Wolf, OK
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Theater#Street Artists#106 And Park#Sun May#In Person Events#Entertainers#Live Content#Vendors#Standup Comedy#Formats#Main Street#Sat#Lunch#Hoyt Shadid Park#Cosplayers#Technologies#One On One Instruction#Shadid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Altus, OKAltus Times

Wigwam welcomes new exhibit: “From Start to Finish”

The Wigwam Gallery in Altus presents its new exhibit, “From Start to Finish.”. The exhibit opened Monday, May 10 and will conclude on Aug. 6. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website! To continue reading, you...
Altus, OKAltus Times

Joint training exercise held in Altus

The City of Altus is joining with the 63rd Civil Support Team (CST) of the Oklahoma National Guard in a training exercise this week through Thursday, May 6. Several local emergency response agencies …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to...
Altus, OKkswo.com

Altus Rock N Rumble event happening this weekend

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - One of Altus’s biggest events of the year is happening this weekend after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic. Each spring people from across the area come to Altus for the Rock N Rumble. Last spring it was postponed to the fall, and eventually canceled because of the pandemic. That bummed a lot of people out in Altus but is also the reason officials believe this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

Check out these homes on the Altus market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: YOU NEED TO SEE THIS HOME!! A GREAT STARTER HOME!! 3 BEDS, 1 1/2 BATHS WITH AN ATTACHED 1 CAR GARAGE. THIS IS HOME HAS HAD THE SAME OWNER FOR 21 YEARS AND HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED. THE ROOF WAS REPLACED IN OCTOBER OF 2020. IT SITS ON A QUIET STREET IN A WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. THE HOME HAS CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR. PRICED TO SELL! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! CALL FOR YOUR OWN PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!<p><strong>For open house information, contact SCOTT EVERETT, RE/MAX ALL AMERICAN REALTY at 580-225-1502</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05MzMxNTglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Brick and rock arched entryway showcase this beautiful custom built 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath brick home which has an open floor plan. Formal tiled entry with large coat closet opens into living area showcasing a gas log fireplace. Kitchen is on the north side separated by granite island with seating, pantry and granite counter tops. Home features stainless Refrigerator, Dishwasher, electric oven and cooktop, Vent Hood and Microwave. Large master bedroom has easy entry to spacious laundry room with storage closet. Tons of EXTRAS include Generac 20KW generator, tankless water heater, $8.5k Rheem HAV system installed in last 90 days (10 year warranty and plantation shutters. Canned lighting installed in living area and master bedroom with nightstand switches. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio and gas grill. Sprinkler system plus outdoor lighting for security and show casing landscaping.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JoAnn Bassel, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUxTT0slMkMlMjBJbmMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtT0NNQVJPSy05NDExMjklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>