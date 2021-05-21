Coming soon: Altus events

(ALTUS, OK) Altus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Altus:

Leadership: Overcoming Obstacles (U-Night) Altus, OK

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 West Tamarack Road, Altus, OK 73521

U-Nights are a chance for all of Altus to come together and focus on health and wellness! This time the focus is on overcoming obstacles.

Early Man, PG Altus, OK

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Address: E of City, Altus, OK

A plucky cave man named Dug, his sidekick Hognob and the rest of their tribe face a grave threat to their simple existence. Lord Nooth plans to take over their land and transform it into a giant...

Big Daddy Weave Altus, OK

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 07:00 PM

Big Daddy Weave at Hoyt Shadid Park - City Government, Altus, OK 73521, Altus, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 02:00 pm to 09:00 pm

2021 Paint Palooza Altus, OK

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 North Main Street, Altus, OK 73521

Spend the day with us giving your furniture a face-lift ! One-on-one instruction, custom paint package, catered lunch, and more!

Ragin' CON-Tagion Lone Wolf, OK

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 14683 Oklahoma 44A, Lone Wolf, OK 73655

A comic-con styled event with vendors, artists, collectors, and cosplayers!