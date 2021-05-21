newsbreak-logo
Mountain Home, ID

Live events Mountain Home — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 1 day ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mountain Home:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJ5lv_0a7CT6DL00

EFMP 101

Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 575 Gunfighter Ave #180, Mountain Home AFB, ID

New to EFMP? New to Mountain Home? Know what to do after EFMP enrollment? Have questions about school or respite care? Then, EFMP 101 is the place for you! Come get information from EFMP Family...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnVxG_0a7CT6DL00

The 2nd Annual Wash & Shine Car Show & Swap Meet

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Mountain Home, ID

Non-Judged Free Car Show Food Vendor Fee: $20 Booth Vendor Fee: $25 Location: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, Idaho

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xwph1_0a7CT6DL00

Spring Coffee House Featuring Idaho Writer in Residence Collins

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Arts Council, Library to Host Idaho Writer in Residence Collins Mountain Home, ID—The Literary Arts Committee of the Mountain Home Arts Council in partnership with the Mountain Home Public Library...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZRgFE_0a7CT6DL00

Euskal Lagunak 4th Annual Chorizo Challenge - 2 Person Golf Scramble

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

Registration and Silent Auction begin at 10:30 am Shotgun start at 1:00 pm Early Registration: Cost $50 per person if registered by May 28, 2021. Registration: Cost $60 per person if registered...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTrby_0a7CT6DL00

Picnic Brunch and Worship with Ashley Davis

Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I'll pick the location. I'll make and bring the brunch, while you join me in worship outside on Saturday June 26th. You'll also take a home a small gift of thanks from me and the cost is only $45...

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

