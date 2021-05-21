Live events Mountain Home — what’s coming up

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) Mountain Home is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mountain Home:

EFMP 101 Mountain Home AFB, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 575 Gunfighter Ave #180, Mountain Home AFB, ID

New to EFMP? New to Mountain Home? Know what to do after EFMP enrollment? Have questions about school or respite care? Then, EFMP 101 is the place for you! Come get information from EFMP Family...

The 2nd Annual Wash & Shine Car Show & Swap Meet Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Mountain Home, ID

Non-Judged Free Car Show Food Vendor Fee: $20 Booth Vendor Fee: $25 Location: Carl Miller Park, Mountain Home, Idaho

Spring Coffee House Featuring Idaho Writer in Residence Collins Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 790 N 10th E St, Mountain Home, ID

Arts Council, Library to Host Idaho Writer in Residence Collins Mountain Home, ID—The Literary Arts Committee of the Mountain Home Arts Council in partnership with the Mountain Home Public Library...

Euskal Lagunak 4th Annual Chorizo Challenge - 2 Person Golf Scramble Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1880 E 8th N, Mountain Home, ID

Registration and Silent Auction begin at 10:30 am Shotgun start at 1:00 pm Early Registration: Cost $50 per person if registered by May 28, 2021. Registration: Cost $60 per person if registered...

Picnic Brunch and Worship with Ashley Davis Mountain Home, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

I'll pick the location. I'll make and bring the brunch, while you join me in worship outside on Saturday June 26th. You'll also take a home a small gift of thanks from me and the cost is only $45...