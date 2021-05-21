Events on the Rutland calendar

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are lining up on the Rutland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rutland:

Summer Art in the Park Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Chaffee Art Center's 60th Annual Art in the Park Summer Festival August 14 & 15, Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7 in Rutland, Vermont, 11am to 7pm Saturday; 11am to 4pm Sunday. Features...

Creating Crystal Grids Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:45 AM

Address: 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701

Come learn how to create a powerful crystal grid to manifest your intentions.

SCCV DRM Autocross #1 2021 Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 46 Diamond Run Mall Pl, Rutland, VT

Autocross/Solo w/ Sports Car Club of Vermont on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Diamond Mall (Rutland, VT), Rutland, VT - : Due to COVID-19 there are a changes to this event: There will be no onsite...

Knitting and More Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:45 AM

Address: 1 Deer St, Rutland, VT

Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. Meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones.

Jean M. Bruce Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT

Jean Mary Bruce, 89, died February 26, 2021 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington after a long journey with Alzheimers. She was born in Wallingford, April 22, 1931, the daughter of Frederick...