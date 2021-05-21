newsbreak-logo
Rutland, VT

Events on the Rutland calendar

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 1 day ago

(RUTLAND, VT) Live events are lining up on the Rutland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rutland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3777Sq_0a7CT5Kc00

Summer Art in the Park

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 5 S Main St, Rutland, VT

Chaffee Art Center's 60th Annual Art in the Park Summer Festival August 14 & 15, Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7 in Rutland, Vermont, 11am to 7pm Saturday; 11am to 4pm Sunday. Features...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnfHS_0a7CT5Kc00

Creating Crystal Grids

Rutland, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:45 AM

Address: 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701

Come learn how to create a powerful crystal grid to manifest your intentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wLjG_0a7CT5Kc00

SCCV DRM Autocross #1 2021

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 46 Diamond Run Mall Pl, Rutland, VT

Autocross/Solo w/ Sports Car Club of Vermont on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Diamond Mall (Rutland, VT), Rutland, VT - : Due to COVID-19 there are a changes to this event: There will be no onsite...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjGQX_0a7CT5Kc00

Knitting and More

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 09:45 AM

Address: 1 Deer St, Rutland, VT

Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons at 12:30 pm. Meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUwaj_0a7CT5Kc00

Jean M. Bruce

Rutland, VT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2 Washington St, Rutland, VT

Jean Mary Bruce, 89, died February 26, 2021 at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington after a long journey with Alzheimers. She was born in Wallingford, April 22, 1931, the daughter of Frederick...

Rutland News Beat

Rutland News Beat

Rutland, VT
With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Festival#Main Street#Street Art#Vt Chaffee Art Center#Diamond Mall#Vermont Veterans Home#Washington St#Rutland Calendar#Junction#Tuesday Afternoons#Live Talks#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content#Live Formats#Alzheimers#Sun
