Pampa, TX

Pampa calendar: Events coming up

Pampa Voice
 1 day ago

(PAMPA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Pampa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VHAqr_0a7CT4Rt00

Medalist Tour: West 419

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1765 E Harvester Ave, Pampa, TX

Medalist Tour tournaments are for NTPGA Junior Tour members ages 11-19 with intermediate level tournament experience and a wide range of playing ability. Medalist Tour tournaments are 18-hole...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujIGD_0a7CT4Rt00

Vaccine Appointments - TueThur Moderna /Pfizer MonWedFri

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:30 PM

Address: 524 W 10th St, Borger, TX

Covid Vaccine Appointments - Tues/Thurs are Moderna and Wed/Fri are Pfizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBUHy_0a7CT4Rt00

3rd Annual Panhandle IMAC

Pampa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Friday field open for practice and dinner at 8 Saturday: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner served Sunday: Breakfast & Lunch served IMAC Member $40 NON IMAC Member $60 Novice Class, Basic, Sportsman...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tMYN_0a7CT4Rt00

PAINT, SIP & SHOP!

Borger, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Sign up HERE : https://docs.google.com/forms/u/3/d/1wDjBoKeTq0zHQS1FIsASsbLBB6CUwNUr6fGTwChN_ns/edit?usp=drive_open Come paint a door hanger, have some drinks and receive 20% off your purchase...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOtc3_0a7CT4Rt00

WEST TEXAS GAS WHITE DEER EXPLOSION 2015

White Deer, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

A natural gas pipeline explosion and fire occurred at a gas booster station as a crew worked on a 4-inch gas line. The workers were replacing some gas lines, repairing a ruptured line. Source: A...

Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

