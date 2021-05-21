Russian official went to Crimea and was horrified by the service

Moscow has announced it will begin drilling for fresh water under the Sea of Azov this summer to address growing water shortages in occupied Crimea, a project President Vladimir Putin called for, with surprisingly limited fanfare, at the end of last year (Aif.ru, May 4, 2021; Znak.com, December 18, 2020). But this effort has little to do with helping Crimea—indeed, it may end by doing nothing for the people on that Ukrainian peninsula, experts say (Sprotyv.info, May 10; Ukraina24, May 8). Rather, the initiative seeks to further the Kremlin’s geopolitical claims on both the Sea of Azov and Crimea itself as well as help gain international sympathy for its demands that Ukraine restore the water flows that had gone to the peninsula before 2014. And in the most extreme case, the offshore drilling project might even indirectly lay the groundwork for a possible Russian military move into southeastern Ukraine to gain control of that water supply (see EDM, May 21, 2020).