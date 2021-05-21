Events on the Alexander City calendar

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City is ready for live events.

Friday on the Green Alexander City, AL

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

Russell Craig Russell was born in Dothan, Alabama with an ear for music and a passion for helping others. As a child, Russell was diagnosed with a rare genetic eye condition known as Retinitis...

Kidsfest Wet n' Wild- Presented by Mainstreet Family Care Alexander City, AL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Alexander City, AL

Bring your swimsuit, beach towel and sunscreen for a morning of wet ‘n wild fun at the city pool! Spend the morning splashing around in the pool, or enjoy the thrill of the water slide! Admission...

Friends of Children's Harbor Auction Alexander City, AL

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2544 Willow Point Rd, Alexander City, AL

The Friends of Children’s Harbor Auction celebrates its 15th year of fundraising! Each year, hundreds of wonderful and unique items and experiences are offered to top bidders. Our annual auction...

RXR Fest 2021 Alexander City, AL

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

The Town Green at Russell Crossroads comes alive with some great music Memorial Day Weekend! Join us Friday and Saturday evenings for some great music on the Town Green. Friday night of RXR Fest...

Sign Language Class Alexander City, AL

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 Church St, Alexander City, AL

Learn the alphabet in American Sign Language (ASL)! This introductory class includes learning how to identify sign language letters of the alphabet and practice exercises that will help the...