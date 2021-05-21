newsbreak-logo
Alexander City, AL

Events on the Alexander City calendar

Alexander City Dispatch
 1 day ago

(ALEXANDER CITY, AL) Alexander City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Alexander City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqeOm_0a7CSz8400

Friday on the Green

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

Russell Craig Russell was born in Dothan, Alabama with an ear for music and a passion for helping others. As a child, Russell was diagnosed with a rare genetic eye condition known as Retinitis...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQCo5_0a7CSz8400

Kidsfest Wet n’ Wild- Presented by Mainstreet Family Care

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: Alexander City, AL

Bring your swimsuit, beach towel and sunscreen for a morning of wet ‘n wild fun at the city pool! Spend the morning splashing around in the pool, or enjoy the thrill of the water slide! Admission...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwUvO_0a7CSz8400

Friends of Children's Harbor Auction

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2544 Willow Point Rd, Alexander City, AL

The Friends of Children’s Harbor Auction celebrates its 15th year of fundraising! Each year, hundreds of wonderful and unique items and experiences are offered to top bidders. Our annual auction...

RXR Fest 2021

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 27 Russell Farms Rd, Alexander City, AL

The Town Green at Russell Crossroads comes alive with some great music Memorial Day Weekend! Join us Friday and Saturday evenings for some great music on the Town Green. Friday night of RXR Fest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pgn72_0a7CSz8400

Sign Language Class

Alexander City, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 318 Church St, Alexander City, AL

Learn the alphabet in American Sign Language (ASL)! This introductory class includes learning how to identify sign language letters of the alphabet and practice exercises that will help the...

Alexander City Dispatch

Alexander City, AL
ABOUT

With Alexander City Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alexander City: 1. Work From Home, No Cold Calling; 2. Home Health Registered Nurse; 3. Cable Technician; 4. Material Handlers, Auburn, AL; 5. Caregiver/CNA - Wetumpka 8am-8pm Mon-Sat; 6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,050 per week; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1989 / Week; 8. OTR CDL-A Drivers / Earn Up To $95K Yearly / $2,500 Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver Job - SE Regional Dedicated + INCREASED HOME TIME!; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Avg. $1,350/Week + $5,000 Sign-On;