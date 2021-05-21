FAZ Exclusive: Sotheby’s goes to Cologne

E.t is remarkable news: Sotheby’s will be the first international auction house to hold auctions from Germany this year. Online formats have been announced that have been established at enormous speed since the outbreak of the pandemic. The choice fell on Cologne. This moves Cologne as the fifth Sotheby’s sales location alongside the European branches in London, Paris, Geneva and Milan. There is still no information about the future quarter in Germany’s traditional art market metropolis. What is certain, however, is that it will be about modern and contemporary art, design, photography and luxury items. The material is to be acquired in Germany and neighboring countries. Cataloging will be carried out by a team of specialists on site. The auctions are presented online from Cologne.