Douglas, AZ

Douglas calendar: Events coming up

Douglas Voice
 1 day ago

(DOUGLAS, AZ) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Live Music at the Bisbee Grand Hotel with James T

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

James T with guest Ed Thornton performing at the Bisbee Grand Hotel in Bisbee Az, enjoy a variety of music country/spanish/light rock

AZcoustic Awesomeness

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ

AZcoustic Awesomeness at Bisbee Grand Hotel & Bar, 61 Main St, Bisbee, AZ 85603, Bisbee, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Hummingbird Banding at Casa de San Pedro B&B

Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 8933 S Yell Ln, Hereford, AZ

Hummingbird banding sessions at Casa de San Pedro Bed & Breakfast are open to members of SABO and guests of the B&B at no charge, though donations are appreciated. Only two (2) parking spaces are...

CHALAKO IN "THE HEARTS OF BISBEE" DANCE PARTY

Bisbee, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 36 Brewery Ave, Bisbee, AZ

Chalako loves St Elmo and our Bisbee fans, after this Latin based band was invited to the Bisbee Blues Festival in 2020, there has been no doubt of the intensity and quality of music Chalako...

Miller Peak Wilderness Trail Maintenance

Hereford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: Hereford, AZ

Join Wild Arizona in the beautiful Huachuca Mountains as we do an assortment of trail maintenance activities on the Bear Canyon Trail on the south side of the range. We will car camp at the...

Douglas Voice

Douglas, AZ
With Douglas Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Sun May#The Bisbee Grand Hotel#Bisbee Grand Hotel Bar#Az Hummingbird#Sabo#B B#The Bisbee Blues Festival#Az Join Wild#In Person Events#Bisbee Az#Az Azcoustic Awesomeness#Music Chalako#Guest Ed Thornton#Standup Comedy#Entertainers#Huachuca Mountains
