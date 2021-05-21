newsbreak-logo
Floral Park Board of Trustees reports May 18

Cover picture for the articleAs Centennial Gardens begins to burst with spring color, we salute the hundreds of volunteers who make that possible. Beginning with Conservation Society Chairman Dennis McEnery, decades of dedicated Conservation Society (FPCS) volunteers have created and cared for the beautifully unique flowers, bushes and trees that have matured and come together to create the Gardens’ magnificence. Many other individuals and organizations are now joining those FPCS efforts. This past month alone includes the Floral Park Bellerose Rotary Club who, in conjunction with the Catherine Violet Hubbard Foundation, are creating a Butterfly Garden near the stage to celebrate the theme “Creating Kindness Together.” The flowers being planted will attract beautiful monarch butterflies to that spot. Also at the Gardens this weekend, clearing brush and weeds, were Chaminade High School student volunteers and Boy Scout Troop 298 from New Hyde Park, both groups whose volunteerism is ongoing and sustained. Iris Island is a lovely, new garden created by our children’s recreation program gardening classes and their teacher Mrs. Laura Trentacoste. Thanks to Girl Scout Troop 1484 for refreshing our very special Sensory Garden with eye-catching flowers and other wonders of nature for visitors to experience through their senses of sight, sound, touch and smell (no tasting please). Girl Scout Troop 1859 has adopted an older garden and will refresh it and bring it to new life. We invite you all to consider adopting a garden bed that may have been neglected and restore it to its finest. And there’s Daisy Troop 1277 who planted raised garden beds along Raff Avenue and will follow up by caring for them. Water painting on special blackboards has become a favorite activity in our Children’s Garden, and our Wednesday Mother’s Club has generously supplied this season’s materials. And, last but not least, thanks to all the volunteers, long-time and newcomers, who made the May 1st Gardens Weed-out Day a productive success.

