Coming soon: Hannibal events

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Brick ranch offers incredible value....you’ll love this 2000+ sq ft of comfortable & charming space. 4 bedrooms/3 baths including the master bedroom suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, the microwave is new, tons of cabinets and breakfast bar. The walk-in pantry has washer/dryer hookups in place, but seller preferred to use the hookups in the basement—you choose. Huge lower level family room makes great fun...TV and movie nights. Large 4th bedroom and full bath complete this space. Host gatherings outside on the 2-tier deck. Part of the back yard is fenced which is perfect for kids and pets. Newer garage doors, openers, and gutters. You’ll appreciate the larger driveway for a extra vehicle. The TV in the living room will stay. Make your appointment today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Kairy, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNDc0MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> AVAILABLE AGAIN! Top of the line improvements to this exquisite Mid-Century Modern home on 7.4 Acres with a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River. Panoramic views from every angle with brand new windows installed in 2019. Vintage Kitchen with modern style metal cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line appliances. Separate Laundry Room off the kitchen as well as spacious pantry. Formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring opens to the newly remodeled Sun-Room offering 4 season use. The Master Bedroom has a newly renovated Bathroom Suite and the Second Bedroom has an updated private Bath. The 3rd Bedroom Suite is located on the other side of the home for privacy. This room offers a Full Bath and Private Deck with a beautiful view of the river and rolling hills. The 4th Bedroom features a Murphy's Bed along with built in Closets, Dresser and Half Bath. Perfect for Overnight Guests or an office. Lower level garage has new glass front door that ties the style together. Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAwMDQ5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> REDUCED AND OFFERING A $2500 APPLIANCE PACKAGE WITH AN ACCEPTABLE OFFER! It just keeps getting better! What's New? Just about everything in this meticulously renovated home. The interior was completely redesigned with quality workmanship throughout. This house was "gutted" and practically rebuilt! New drywall, plumbing, beautiful kitchen (with granite counter tops), spacious new bath, laminate flooring, carpet, light fixtures, paint, vinyl replacement windows, upscale interior doors, cedar shake vinyl siding, hi-efficiency gas forced air furnace and central air, and mostly new wiring. This is like a brand new home, but with the charm of a traditional bungalow. Other attractive features include main level laundry, a newer metal roof, a level lot, and a newer water heater. You must see this home to appreciate the quality and care. Perfect for many lifestyles, this home is ready to be enjoyed! Please remove shoes or use booties provided at the front door. Thank you<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Best, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxOTYzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Handy man special: Built in 1908, this quaint two bedroom one bath cottage with basement is a blank slate ready to bring your vision to life. Located in a quiet neighborhood this home offers off street parking and a nice sized backyard perfect for entertaining. Take advantage of this great opportunity to preserve a unique piece of history.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christina Zeiger, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxMjQ2MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>