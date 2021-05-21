newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hannibal, MO

Coming soon: Hannibal events

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 1 day ago

(HANNIBAL, MO) Hannibal has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hannibal:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Idwp_0a7CStpi00

Laughter Has No Color Comedy

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 3819 Highway MM, Hannibal, MO 63401

Featuring Neal Snyder, Rod Reyes, & Longhorn the Comedian Doors open at 7 PM, Program Starts at 8PM Must be 18 Years Old or Older to Enter

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWReb_0a7CStpi00

Liz Bentley @ Rustic Oak

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 203 Huck Finn Shopping Center, Hannibal, MO

Liz Bentley @ Rustic Oak at Rustic Oak Grill & Pub, 203 Huck Finn Shopping Ctr, Hannibal, MO 63401, Hannibal, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hx5tt_0a7CStpi00

Central Park Farmers Market

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: Hannibal, MO

The Hannibal Central Park Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday morning from 7:30 a.m. to noon. You can find us on the west end of Central Park at Fifth Street and Broadway in downtown Hannibal...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08b8U9_0a7CStpi00

Mark Twain Himself

Hannibal, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 319 North Main Street, Hannibal, MO 63401

Like a homecoming, Mark Twain Himself returns author and humorist Samuel L. Clemens to his Missouri birthplace!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdBzf_0a7CStpi00

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant

Hannibal, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant is on Facebook. To connect with Pat Jones at Riverside Restaurant, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
50
Followers
103
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Hannibal, MO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Central Park#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Broadway#Mo Rrb#Huck Finn Shopping Center#Huck Finn Shopping Ctr#Rustic Oak Grill Pub#Downtown Hannibal#Comedian#Remote Audiences#Live Content#Longhorn#Finn#Music Clubs#In Person Attendance#Riverside Restaurant#In Person Formats#Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Hannibal, MOPosted by
Y101

Twain on Main Heads To The Wild West

I can't tell you how excited I am to be able to go to this year's Twain on Main in Hannibal. It's one of my favorite festivals and the schedule is out and its going to be one to remembers. This year's Twain on Main is going to have everything....
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

A Cool New Way to Shop Local in America’s Hometown

You may have noticed a few changes at the legendary Mark Twain Dinette!. The iconic Mark Twain Dinette in Hannibal has made a couple changes, and are now offering guests a unique shopping experience in Hannibal. According to the Mark Twain Dinette's Facebook page they are introducing a new shopping area to their location called "Paddlebox Games" a place to find different indoor and outdoor games. In their Facebook post they say...
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
Hannibal Times

Top homes for sale in Hannibal

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Brick ranch offers incredible value....you’ll love this 2000+ sq ft of comfortable & charming space. 4 bedrooms/3 baths including the master bedroom suite with private bath and walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, the microwave is new, tons of cabinets and breakfast bar. The walk-in pantry has washer/dryer hookups in place, but seller preferred to use the hookups in the basement—you choose. Huge lower level family room makes great fun...TV and movie nights. Large 4th bedroom and full bath complete this space. Host gatherings outside on the 2-tier deck. Part of the back yard is fenced which is perfect for kids and pets. Newer garage doors, openers, and gutters. You’ll appreciate the larger driveway for a extra vehicle. The TV in the living room will stay. Make your appointment today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lisa Kairy, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNDc0MCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> AVAILABLE AGAIN! Top of the line improvements to this exquisite Mid-Century Modern home on 7.4 Acres with a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River. Panoramic views from every angle with brand new windows installed in 2019. Vintage Kitchen with modern style metal cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line appliances. Separate Laundry Room off the kitchen as well as spacious pantry. Formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring opens to the newly remodeled Sun-Room offering 4 season use. The Master Bedroom has a newly renovated Bathroom Suite and the Second Bedroom has an updated private Bath. The 3rd Bedroom Suite is located on the other side of the home for privacy. This room offers a Full Bath and Private Deck with a beautiful view of the river and rolling hills. The 4th Bedroom features a Murphy's Bed along with built in Closets, Dresser and Half Bath. Perfect for Overnight Guests or an office. Lower level garage has new glass front door that ties the style together. Call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAwMDQ5NSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> REDUCED AND OFFERING A $2500 APPLIANCE PACKAGE WITH AN ACCEPTABLE OFFER! It just keeps getting better! What's New? Just about everything in this meticulously renovated home. The interior was completely redesigned with quality workmanship throughout. This house was "gutted" and practically rebuilt! New drywall, plumbing, beautiful kitchen (with granite counter tops), spacious new bath, laminate flooring, carpet, light fixtures, paint, vinyl replacement windows, upscale interior doors, cedar shake vinyl siding, hi-efficiency gas forced air furnace and central air, and mostly new wiring. This is like a brand new home, but with the charm of a traditional bungalow. Other attractive features include main level laundry, a newer metal roof, a level lot, and a newer water heater. You must see this home to appreciate the quality and care. Perfect for many lifestyles, this home is ready to be enjoyed! Please remove shoes or use booties provided at the front door. Thank you<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Best, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxOTYzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Handy man special: Built in 1908, this quaint two bedroom one bath cottage with basement is a blank slate ready to bring your vision to life. Located in a quiet neighborhood this home offers off street parking and a nice sized backyard perfect for entertaining. Take advantage of this great opportunity to preserve a unique piece of history.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christina Zeiger, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxMjQ2MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Hannibal, MOSoutheast Missourian

Out of the past: May 12

The officers of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Missouri lay the cornerstone for the new Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church at an afternoon ceremony conducted by Deputy Grand Master Donald E. Scott, who is assisted by 10 or more officers; the church is at 3024 State Highway 177.
Pittsfield, ILPosted by
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield events calendar

1. Vincent by Leonard Nimoy; 2. 17th Annual Wing Ding Team Registration; 3. Trying by Joanna McClelland-Glass; 4. Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; 5. North Greene Class of 1971 50th Class Reunion;