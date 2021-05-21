newsbreak-logo
Yazoo City, MS

Live events on the horizon in Yazoo City

Yazoo City Voice
Yazoo City Voice
 1 day ago

(YAZOO CITY, MS) Yazoo City is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Yazoo City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SftlS_0a7CSswz00

Men’s Evening Bible Study

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 415 Bozeman Rd, Madison, MS

415 Bozeman Road Madison, Mississippi 39110 Get Directions! → 601.605.9929 Email Us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hM4SG_0a7CSswz00

10:00 am Indoor Worship

Madison, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 1468 Highland Colony Parkway, Madison, MS 39110

Join us for Indoor Worship at 8:30 or10 am! (RSVP needed for 10 am service only.) Masks and social distancing required . See you Sunday!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DGIk_0a7CSswz00

The Miracles Series Paint & Studies: Matthew 14: 13-21

Canton, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1518 East Peace Street, Canton, MS 39046

This month we will discuss Jesus' miracle of feeding the five thousand. Why do the disciples all tell this story with different emphasis?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVvWZ_0a7CSswz00

Grant Slept in this Home and I got to sit in the bed.

Madison, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 386 Green Oak Ln, Madison, MS

My team and I will be completing the Plaster restoration On this most Historical Home. I am so lucky and fortunate to be able to help save these wonderful and important structures. Plaster...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paICX_0a7CSswz00

Farmer's Table Kids Camp

Flora, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1030 Market St, Flora, MS

The cooking school in Livingston offers the day camp that teaches kids to make their favorite foods. The class covers fundamentals of cooking such as basic knife skills, reading and following a...

