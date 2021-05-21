Belle Glade calendar: What's coming up

(BELLE GLADE, FL) Belle Glade is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belle Glade:

CLASH IN CLEWISTON Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Welcome to Clash In CLEWISTON Saturday June 12th. This is where you can see all your favorite GWA Students and up and coming stars from the GWA as well as UNEXPECTED GUESTS on the show! This is a...

Oct 01-03 ~ Babes In The Glades Clewiston, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 28280 Etumakee Way, Clewiston, FL

BABES IN THE GLADES at VITAMBI This event, which happens twice a year in the spring and fall, was started in 2013 by BLAST member Daun Kilpatrick, and many of us go. (There are also women from the...

STEAM Camp with PGA South Florida Belle Glade, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1001 SW Ave M, Belle Glade, FL 33430, USA, 2619 W. Canal St. N. Belle Glade, FL 33430, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Join us in our first-ever STEAM camp alongside the South Florida PGA!

Jayden’s birthday Loxahatchee, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 16169 Southern Boulevard, Loxahatchee, FL 33470

Come and celebrate Jayden’s birthday with us! Every child will $40 to participate in the game and food and drinks will be on me(Wilna)

Saints Alive Belle Glade, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 17 NW Ave B, Belle Glade, FL

Food, Fun and Fellowship for those age 50 and over.