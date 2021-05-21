newsbreak-logo
Fort Payne, AL

Fort Payne events coming up

Fort Payne Journal
Fort Payne Journal
 1 day ago

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Payne:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZNls_0a7CSpIo00

110th DeKalb County Fiddlers' Convention

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 510 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL

Register online until June 4, 2021 Onsite Registration begins at 10 a.m. $10 admission Children under 10-Free Tickets sold at the door. Fort Payne Opera House & Coal & Iron Building 500 block of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217keS_0a7CSpIo00

Park After Dark -Night Walk

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

INFO: Events In & Around DeSoto State Park: www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/desoto-events Park After Dark -Night Walk DeSoto State Park-Fort Payne, Alabama Join naturalists Jamie Rogers ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2arS03_0a7CSpIo00

Anger Management Class - Ft. Payne Location

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

To Register: Call 256-997-9314 Fee: $275 Location:: 300 Gault Avenue S, Fort Payne, AL 35967 This class utilizes the SAMHSA curriculum that is accepted in all 50 states. The course is offered in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyQA6_0a7CSpIo00

Dave Turner - Gulf Coast Prison Ministry

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Everyone is invited to hear the preaching of Brother Dave Turner, president of Gulf Coast Prison Ministry. Brother Turner will be teaching the adult and youth Sunday School classes in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rV8Jx_0a7CSpIo00

Fort Payne Gun & Knife Show

Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

The Fort Payne Gun & Knife Show will be held on Nov 13th – 14th, 2021 in Ft Payne, AL. This Ft Payne gun show is held at Dekalb County Fairgrounds and hosted by A.G. Gun Shows. All federal, state...

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne Journal

Fort Payne, AL
ABOUT

With Fort Payne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
State
Alabama State
Fort Payne, AL
Government
#Live Events#Desoto State Park#Live Music Venues#Sunday School#House Music#Onsite Registration#Children#Tickets#Al Info#Alabama Join#Samhsa#Sun May#Sun Nov 11#Ft Payne#Desoto State Park#Dekalb County Fairgrounds#Brother Dave Turner#Brother Turner#Nov 13th#In Person Attendance
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Tickets on sale for Hall of Fame ceremony

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase for those wishing to attend the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction banquet for the Class of 2020 in June. Eight DeKalb County sports figures are set to be enshrined in the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 12 at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Rainsville, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb wranglers compete in Rainsville

Youth wranglers from DeKalb County joined in competition with others from across the country as the Alabama Little Britches Rodeo Association visited the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville last weekend. Among the weekend’s biggest winners was DeKalb’s own Kallie Mattox, claiming the all-around championship in the trail hand division,...
Rainsville, ALsoutherntorch.com

Timmons named Interim Superintendent for DeKalb

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- At a special called meeting on May 17, Scott Timmons was appointed as Interim Superintendent for the DeKalb County Board of Education. Timmons will begin his position as Interim Superintendent on June 9, 2021. Timmons, a native of Rainsville will receive his regular monthly pay as Instructional Supervisor...
Rainsville, ALTimes-Journal

High school graduation ceremonies begin next week

Get your photo devices ready, DeKalb County Schools graduations kick off Thursday, May 20, 2021. Four campuses elected to host graduation ceremonies at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville. DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett said during the April 22 board meeting, while they welcome any schools to the DCSC,...
Alabama StateWDEF

Alabama announces $1 million grant for Fort Payne High

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announces a million dollar grant for vocational training in Fort Payne. The money will go toward a new vocational center at Fort Payne High School. It will train students in careers like construction, electric vehicle and aviation technologies. “Alabama is sounding the...
Fort Payne, ALWAFF

Governor Kay Ivey announces $1 million grant to build a vocational center in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey will grant $1 million to Alabam’s workforce to prepare high school students and adults in Fort Payne. The funds are from the Appalachian Regional Commission, which will be used to help the Fort Payne Board of Education construct a new vocational center aimed at training students in careers that include construction, electric vehicle and aviation technologies.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Can Fort Payne afford to have a railroad overpass?

Without the railroad, Fort Payne would not have become a boom town. Although critically important to the nation’s supply chain, trains have become more of a disruption to traffic flow in 2021. A few Saturdays ago, one train disconnected from the cars it was pulling in at least two places,...
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County Community Calendar: May 8 - June 5

• The City of Rainsville annual spring cleanup begins Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind the city shop for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge. Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. If you have any questions contact the Rainsville City Hall at 256-638-6331.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

McPherson awarded key to the city

The Fort Payne City Council presented Evan McPherson with a key to the city during Tuesday’s meeting. McPherson, who signed on as a kicker with the University of Florida starting in 2019, was recently chosen as the 149th pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. and will...
Morgan County, ALWAAY-TV

Tornado Watch issued for Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall, Morgan counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Cullman, DeKalb, Marshall and Morgan counties. It's in effect until 4 p.m. Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Rob Elvington, Meteorologist Carson Meredith and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Fort Payne, ALTimes-Journal

Rotary hosts Cub Scout Pinewood Derby event

On April 13, Fort Payne Rotarian Bill Mitchell, Boy Scouts of America Sequoyah district commissioner, hosted fellow Rotarian Tyler Powell, executive for Sequoyah and Etowah Districts, who provided an update on current activities and future of The Greater Alabama Council, which serves 22 counties in North and Central Alabama. Powell explained how Boy Scouts of America gives thousands of young people in our area the ability to grow into young adults who make a positive impact in our communities. Scouts learn how to lead, the importance of service to others, and how to respond in a crisis.
Fort Payne, ALsoutherntorch.com

May 4, 2021

By Southern Torch Staff FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne man has been arrested for impersonating a peace officer, along with other charges. On Wednesday, April 28, a victim came…. May 4, 2021 by Southern Torch. By Southern Torch Staff POWELL, Ala. — After an uncertain year filled with...
Fort Payne, ALsoutherntorch.com

Fort Payne FD purchases life-saving device

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The Fort Payne Fire Department has purchased its first-ever battery-operated extrication tool. The Amkus Combi tool was delivered to the department earlier today, May 3, 2021, by Amkus representative, Chris Hawkins. The tool was purchased through tuition from the department's recruit and trainee schools that the Fort Payne Fire Department has spearheaded.
Dekalb County, ALTimes-Journal

DeKalb County Parenting Partners host spring graduation

DeKalb County Schools Parenting Partners Program held its spring graduation Wednesday evening recognizing individuals throughout various communities for their involvement. The DeKalb County Parenting Partners Program provides enhanced educational opportunities designed to promote parental involvement, build leadership, confidence and positive leaders in their homes, schools and communities while also overcoming language, economic and work barriers.