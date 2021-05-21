Fort Payne events coming up

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Fort Payne has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Payne:

110th DeKalb County Fiddlers' Convention Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 510 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL

Register online until June 4, 2021 Onsite Registration begins at 10 a.m. $10 admission Children under 10-Free Tickets sold at the door. Fort Payne Opera House & Coal & Iron Building 500 block of...

Park After Dark -Night Walk Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

INFO: Events In & Around DeSoto State Park: www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/desoto-events Park After Dark -Night Walk DeSoto State Park-Fort Payne, Alabama Join naturalists Jamie Rogers ...

Anger Management Class - Ft. Payne Location Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

To Register: Call 256-997-9314 Fee: $275 Location:: 300 Gault Avenue S, Fort Payne, AL 35967 This class utilizes the SAMHSA curriculum that is accepted in all 50 states. The course is offered in...

Dave Turner - Gulf Coast Prison Ministry Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Everyone is invited to hear the preaching of Brother Dave Turner, president of Gulf Coast Prison Ministry. Brother Turner will be teaching the adult and youth Sunday School classes in the...

Fort Payne Gun & Knife Show Fort Payne, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 151 18th St NE, Fort Payne, AL

The Fort Payne Gun & Knife Show will be held on Nov 13th – 14th, 2021 in Ft Payne, AL. This Ft Payne gun show is held at Dekalb County Fairgrounds and hosted by A.G. Gun Shows. All federal, state...