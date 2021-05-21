Coronavirus: the strict confinement blocks the treatment of the project of restrictions in Deputies
The strict closure for nine days decreed by Alberto Fernández delays the progress in Deputies of the project that automates the restrictions based on sanitary criteria. The ruling party had planned to convene the commissions next week, but due to the lack of support from Together for Change, the initiative must be decided in person and they will have to delay this process until the first week of June.pledgetimes.com