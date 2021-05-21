newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Coronavirus: the strict confinement blocks the treatment of the project of restrictions in Deputies

By admin
pledgetimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe strict closure for nine days decreed by Alberto Fernández delays the progress in Deputies of the project that automates the restrictions based on sanitary criteria. The ruling party had planned to convene the commissions next week, but due to the lack of support from Together for Change, the initiative must be decided in person and they will have to delay this process until the first week of June.

pledgetimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto Fernández
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Treatment#Law#Together For Change#The Frente De Todos#Clarion#Legal And Technical#The Ministers Of Health#Strict Confinement#Restrictions#Sanitary Criteria#Jurisdictions#Parameters#Decree#Prior Approval#Therapy Beds#Zones#Powers#Legislators#Health Matters#Virtual Commissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthDaily Reflector

Virus business limits, most mask mandates end in N. Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday immediately ended the state's capacity limits on businesses and nearly all the remaining statewide mask-wearing mandates, returning the state to almost normal operations after 15 months marked by COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions. The Democratic governor of the nation's ninth-largest...
Public Healthamicohoops.net

Argentina begins on Saturday in strict confinement

(CNN Español) – President Alberto Fernandez announced a new Restrictive measures “Intense and temporary”. It starts on Saturday and continues through May 30 inclusive. Face-to-face suspension of economic, educational, social, sports, and religious activities. Circular will only be possible between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM in places...
Public HealthChronicle

North Carolina lifts most coronavirus restrictions

North Carolina lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions Friday afternoon. The announcement came one day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on masking. Under the new executive order, all capacity and gathering limits and social distancing requirements have been lifted statewide. Masks will still be required in certain situations including crowded areas, public transit, schools and certain public health settings.
Public Healthhometownregister.com

McMaster order bans vaccine passports, school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – South Carolinians will have a lot more choices on how they handle the COVID-19 pandemic after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that prevents vaccine passports and mask mandates in government buildings and schools. Parents of South Carolina schoolchildren will be allowed to sign a...
Maryland StatePosted by
DCist

Maryland Will Lift Coronavirus Restrictions On Saturday

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that all state coronavirus restrictions will lift on Saturday, May 15, but local jurisdictions won’t be moving to reopen as swiftly. Starting on Saturday, all businesses and other activities — indoors or outdoors — can operate at full capacity. The only coronavirus measure remaining...
Ohio StateWOWO News

Ohio mask mandate and coronavirus restrictions to end on June 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO): The state of Ohio is just weeks away from lifting all of its remaining coronavirus health orders. That includes a statewide mask mandate, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Governor Mike DeWine says the decision comes after four consecutive weeks of dropping infection and hospitalization rates, plus increased access to vaccines, now including those between the ages of 12 and 15.
U.S. Politicswibwnewsnow.com

Legislature Bans Vaccine Passports

Kansas lawmakers pushing for a ban on vaccine passports and limits on contact tracing had to settle for the provisions in budget legislation that would be in effect for a little more than a year. That budget bill passed the House, 98-21, and the Senate, 26-12. Vaccine passports arose as...
Portland, ORSFGate

Judge denies businesses seeking block on COVID restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge has determined that a group of businesses and political action committees that sought to block Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions haven't shown enough evidence to prompt such a move. The group — which includes the Gresham restaurant Spud Monkey’s Bar and Grill,...
Congress & Courtsimperialvalleynews.com

Attorney General Announces Task Force to Combat COVID-19 Fraud

Washington, DC - U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Monday directed the establishment of the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance enforcement efforts against COVID-19 related fraud. “The Department of Justice will use every...
Worldkhabarhub.com

PM Oli holding Standing Committee meeting today

KATHMANDU: CPN-UML party chairman and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called a Standing Committee (SC) meeting of the party today. The SC meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar at 4 pm, Baluwatar sources have said. It is learnt that the meeting is likely...
Petseverythinghorseuk.co.uk

EHV-1 Quarantine Requirements Lifted With Immediate Effect

EHV-1 Quarantine Requirements Lifted With Immediate Effect. British Equestrian (BEF) have announced the EHV-1 quarantine requirements, which were put in place earlier in 2021, have been lifted with immediate effect. While there continue to be infrequent outbreaks of EHV-1, with both respiratory and neurological signs in Europe and the UK,...
Worldkhabarhub.com

Speaker Sapkota begins consultation with stakeholders

KATHMANDU: After the dissolution of the House of Representatives, Speaker Agni Sapkota has started consultations with the legal experts and the political parties. According to his secretariat, Speaker Sapkota has started consultations with top leaders of political parties and legal experts from Saturday. According to Shridhar Neupane, the Speaker’s advisor,...