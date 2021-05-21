newsbreak-logo
Environment and the Cartagena City Council begin an urgent beach cleaning in Los Urrutias

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA mini-excavator and a brigade of operators with rakes and shovels began this Friday an emergency cleaning of organic matter deposited along the entire shore of the Estrella de Mar beach, in Los Urrutias, in a task that will extend to Punta Brava. The Autonomous Community, which has contracted the works, will maintain this emergency device for ten days and the Cartagena City Council will take over for at least two more weeks, although its intention is to continue with this sanitation afterwards, as far as possible. But both administrations demanded that the Coastal Demarcation and the Ministry for Ecological Transition that, in compliance with their powers, take care of the muds and the dry ones that are beyond the littoral line. All this to allow bathing during the high season.

